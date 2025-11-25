E-Paper | March 02, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Cotton export duty

News agencies Published November 25, 2025
KARACHI: The Pakistan Government have raised export duty on raw cotton from Rs 180 to Rs 300 per bale of 400 pounds with immediate effect, according to a Gazette Extra­ordinary issued yesterday [Nov 24]. … An announcement to this effect was made by the Commerce Minister, Mr Fazlur Rahman, during the second reading of the Bill designed to further amend the Tariff Act with a view to enhancing the export duty on cotton.

A full-dress debate ensued in which the Government came under heavy fire from Op­­position members as well as League back-benchers. The first shot was fired by Mr Su­­khdev, who appeared to be shocked by the announcement. Chaudhri Ali Akbar of the Punjab, Mr Khuhro and Mr Jaffer of Sind took up cudgels on behalf of the cotton growers, maintaining that the agriculturist would be adversely affected by the increased rates of duty.

While one member argued that this “rash” step would leave Pakistan faced with about 8,00,000 bales of cotton unlifted, another thought that it would result in a sharp slump in prices, causing hardship and misery to the grower, who would get very low returns for his cotton.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025

