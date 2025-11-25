E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Muttahida MPA urges CM not to separate ICCBS from KU

Waqas Ali Ranjha Published November 25, 2025
KARACHI: A Sindh Assembly lawmaker belonging to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan has written a letter to the Sindh chief minister and urged him to reconsider a plan to separate the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) from Karachi University (KU).

Engr. Syed Adil Askari warned that the move could damage academic integrity and disrupt one of Pakistan’s most respected research institutions.

“It is concerning that such a significant decision was made without consultation with key stakeholders. The University’s Syndicate, Senate, faculty members, and employees were not taken into confidence, nor was any formal approval sought from the relevant academic bodies,” Mr Askari said in the letter.

He said that such decisions taken in the past, such as the separation of IBA from KU, have shown that such structural changes can “create financial and administrative barriers for students and reduce public access.”

He maintained that IBA’s fee structure has moved “far beyond the reach of middle-class families,” and the institution continues to face scrutiny from investigative bodies. The same concerns now arise regarding ICCBS, which has always served as a public, research-driven, and academically accessible institution, Mr Askari added.

“In the interest of protecting the integrity of higher education, preserving the University of Karachi’s legacy, and ensuring transparency in policymaking, I respectfully urge you to kindly review and reconsider this decision.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025

