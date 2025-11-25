Work on three projects continues at full pace, meeting told

ISLAMABAD: A meeting was informed on Monday that work on all three ongoing project continued at full pace and only 20pc work was left on T-Chowk flyover project.

The meeting chaired by CDA Chairman Mohammad Ali Randhawa was held to review progress on various development projects.

The three ongoing road projects — T-Chowk flyover, Shaheen Chowk Underpass and the widening of the loops of Faizabad interchange were discussed in details.

“Approximately 80pc work on the T-Chowk flyover has been completed. Meanwhile, the process of girder launching has begun on the Shaheen Chowk Underpass project. Construction activities are ongoing 24/7 to ensure the early completion of these two projects,” read a press release issued by CDA after the meeting.

Sources said the CDA wanted to complete these two projects by the end of next months. An official said though as per PC-I, Shaheen Chowk Underpass was supposed to be completed in six months, the CDA wanted to get it completed by December 25.

The foundation stone of the underpass worth Rs1.3 billion was laid by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on October 24 and within one month the CDA had made substantial progress on it. If work continued with the same speed, the project will be completed by the end of next month.

Meanwhile, the press release said that briefing the CDA chairman on the progress of the Faizabad Interchange remodeling project, concerned officers said work was progressing rapidly on the construction of new loops to address the issue of traffic congestion.

The chairman directed that a traffic plan be devised in coordination with the Traffic Police to maintain traffic flow during the construction work on the project.

The meeting was told that cameras had also been installed for better monitoring of construction activities on all these projects.

“Relevant officers and Project Directors were directed to ensure 24/7 monitoring of all development projects through these cameras for timely completion of these projects,” read the press release.

The meeting also discussed construction progress on the “Assan Khidmat Markaz” project. The press release said the meeting was told that work was progressing rapidly to ensure the completion of this project. The meeting was informed that over 65pc of development work on the “Assan Khidmat Markaz” project had been completed. The Khidmat Markaz will be completed soon and opened for citizens. It was further stayed that this project was being established on modern lines, utilising modern technology for public services.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025