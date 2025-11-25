Scholars warn of fragile regional stability, biased global narratives at book launch

MUZAFFARABAD: Leading strategists and academics on Monday cautioned that regional stability in South Asia remained fragile amid technological shifts, narrative manipulation and India’s attempts to normalise limited warfare.

They made these observations at a ceremony hosted by the Centre for International Strategic Studies (CISS) AJK at the launch of a new book on deterrence dynamics in the wake of the alleged Pahalgam incident in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The book, titledStrategic Reckoning: Perspectives on Deterrence and Escalation Post-Pahalgam, brings together perspectives from several contributing authors and scholars, which organisers described as a timely response to India’s claims and the broader global narratives shaping South Asian security.

The event, moderated by research officer Tayyaba Khurshid, was attended by academics, analysts and members of the strategic community.

In her opening remarks, CISS AJK Executive Director Dr Asma Khawaja described South Asia’s security environment as one of “tri-compression”—of space, time and domains—where electronic warfare and cyber operations had reshaped the strategic calculus. Stability between India and Pakistan, she said, “remains fragile” amid the growing centrality of emerging technologies.

Arms Control Adviser at the Strategic Plans Division retired Brig Zahir Haider Kazmi termed the book “a befitting rebuttal to Indian assertions”.

He argued that while nuclear deterrence continued to underpin strategic stability, India’s compellence strategies had magnified escalation risks. He stressed the need to integrate cyber-warfare considerations into defence planning and to dismantle “constructed narratives” that distorted regional realities.

Dean of Social Sciences at Quaid-i-Azam University Prof Dr Zafar Nawaz Jaspal spoke of warfare’s “tangible and intangible” dimensions and criticised Pakistan’s limited influence in shaping academic discourse.

“We remain under a form of literary colonisation,” he said, pointing to biases in international publications, including a recentForeign Policyarticle that, he argued, downplayed India’s Agni-V while portraying Pakistan’s ICBM programme as a threat to the United States.

Another contributor, Dr Atia Ali Kazmi, President of the Global Peace Strategy Forum, outlined Pakistan’s shift toward an indigenous deterrence model integrating nuclear, conventional and grey-zone capabilities. Citing Operation Bunyan-ul-Marsous, she said Pakistan had demonstrated calibrated cross-domain deterrence grounded in precision, restraint and credible response.

Editor of the volume, Dr Rabia Akhter, Dean of Social Sciences at the University of Lahore, said India’s strategy in occupied Jammu and Kashmir amounted not only to military domination but “ideological occupation.” She warned that New Delhi sought to normalise limited war under the nuclear umbrella and reiterated that Kashmir remained the key flashpoint. “India initiated the crisis, while Pakistan prevented escalation by responding with maturity and restraint,” she maintained, adding that India was constructing a “permanent crisis machine — with Kashmir as its headquarters.”

Describing the book as a timely contribution amid the region’s rapidly evolving deterrence landscape, speakers and participants called for deeper academic engagement to counter biased global narratives and strengthen Pakistan’s strategic scholarship.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025