Lebanon asks world to stop Israeli attacks

BEIRUT: Lebanese President Joseph Aoun issued an urgent plea for the international community to “intervene firmly” and stop the relentless aggression against his country after a deadly Israeli airstrike on a densely populated southern suburb of Beirut on Sunday killed at least five people and wounded 28.

In a statement following the devastating attack on a residential building, President Aoun said Lebanon “reiterates its call to the international community to assume its responsibility and intervene firmly and seriously to stop the attacks on Lebanon and its people”.

Lebanon’s health ministry confirmed the human cost of the strike, announcing a “final toll” of five people killed and 28 wounded. The ministry did not release the identities of the civilians killed in the attack.

However, Israel quickly took responsibility for the attack, claiming that the Hezbollah’s chief of staff was targeted.

Deadly strike in Beirut kills five; Israel claims Hezbollah chief of staff targeted

Later, Netanyahu’s office confirmed he had ordered the attack — the latest in a series of violations against Lebanese sovereignty despite a year-long ceasefire. “In the heart of Beirut, the IDF [Israeli military] attacked the Hezbollah chief of staff and Israel is determined to act to achieve its objectives everywhere and at all times.” the premier’s office said in a statement.

Hezbollah confirmed a senior commander was targeted in the strike. Lebanon’s official National News Agency said three missiles were fired at the building. The strike devastated the Haret Hreik area in Beirut’s southern suburbs, a densely populated neighbourhood.

An AFP correspondent at the scene witnessed the attack’s aftermath, which tore through the third and fourth floors of a nine-story apartment building. Debris littered the road below, and a car was heavily damaged in the street.

Rescue workers were seen inside the dust-filled apartments searching for survivors as ambulances and fire crews scrambled to the scene.

Sunday’s strike was the first on Beirut’s southern suburbs since June 5.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025