E-Paper | March 01, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago : Train accident

News agencies Published November 24, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

NEW YORK: Seventy-eight people were killed in one of the worst smashes in American history when a train crowded with holiday-makers rammed another in the Queens district of New York last night [Nov 23]. This was announced by the police after the last body had been removed from the Wreckage today. The injured totalled 182. Each of the two trains was carrying about 1,000 passengers on their way home for the annual American Thanksgiving Holiday today.

The leading train had stopped to let off two women passengers who had got on by mistake. The second train crashed into it, telescoping the rear coach. An hour and a half after the crash, high on a viaduct running through the Queens district, emergency squads working with searchlights were still trying to get at trapped passengers. Fifty doctors were called to tend the injured, says Reuter.

UPA adds: Police officials announced 76 bo­­d­ies were recovered from wreck, although a railroad spokesman set the death toll at 78. It is estimated 300 persons were injured. … There were 76 ... bodies at Queens County mor­gue along with parts of bodies. … 59 persons remained in hospitals… .

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
A collective effort
Updated 27 Feb, 2026

A collective effort

CONSIDERING the relentless wave of terrorist attacks Pakistan has been facing over the past few weeks, the...
Criminalising criticism
27 Feb, 2026

Criminalising criticism

ISLAMABAD seems to have developed quite a thin skin. A letter sent to the prime minister on Wednesday by leading...
Utter chaos
27 Feb, 2026

Utter chaos

THE PTI is in disarray. The lack of discipline within its ranks, which it has long refused to address, is finally...
Dawn News English
Subscribe