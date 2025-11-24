ANP Kohat leader joins PML-N

KOHAT: Former Awami National Party contestant for the PK-90 constituency in Gumbat area of Kohat district, Yaqub Khan, has formally parted ways with the ANP and joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

Yaqub Khan was officially welcomed into the party by federal minister and PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Eng Amir Muqam, who placed the party cap on him during a joining ceremony.

On the occasion, Yaqub Khan expressed full confidence in the political strategy and public service agenda of the central and provincial leadership of PML-N. He pledged to continue his journey of serving the people more effectively on the platform of PML-N.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Muqam stated that the continuous inclusion of influential and prominent political figures from different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa into PML-N reflects the public’s trust in the vision of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif and the policies of the party. He added that this trend would further strengthen in the coming days.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025