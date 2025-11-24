E-Paper | March 01, 2026

CM asked to act against 'drug trade'

November 24, 2025
PESHAWAR: Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Information and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Affairs Ikhtair Wali Khan on Sunday urged Chief Minister Sohail Afridi to take strict action against the alleged illicit drug trade in Khyber district.

“Drugs are being smuggled from Khyber to the entire country, yet Chief Minister Sohail Afridi denies its presence in the area, which contradicts the ground realities,” Ikhtair Wali said in a statement.

He called on the chief minister to seal the routes used for drug smuggling, emphasising the need for decisive measures to curb the illegal trade.

He added that despite clear evidence, the provincial information minister was directed to hold a press conference dismissing these reports as false.

Ikhtair Wali further alleged that drug manufacturing units were operating in the Tirah Valley and accused certain individuals associated with PTI of involvement in the drug trade.

He claimed that proceeds from these activities were being used against the state and to finance terrorism.

He claimed that drug money also crossed borders and contributed to rising expenses and instability.

