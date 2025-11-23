Murree braces for winter tourism

RAWALPINDI: The district administration has completed all arrangements to facilitate tourists visiting Murree during the winter season and in the event of snowfall.

“Though there is no forecast of snowfall, the district administration has completed preparations for the winter season and established seven tourist facilitation centres in coordination with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority and the divisional commissioner,” said Murree Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Shirazi while talking to Dawn.

He said that a mock exercise had been completed, while the Highway Department and other relevant departments had been provided with all available machinery to keep the roads clear.

He added that the district administration would maintain public safety, smooth traffic flow and uninterrupted essential services during snowfall and related emergencies.

Seven facilitation centres set up as departments placed on alert despite no snowfall forecast

He said that facilitation centres had been activated at key locations to assist tourists and residents through information sharing, route guidance, accommodation support and emergency response coordination.

The deputy commissioner said that the Highway Department would ensure the completion of road maintenance, patchwork and repair work on major and link roads across District Murree before the onset of snowfall to prevent traffic disruptions and accidents.

He said the department would also remove all construction material, debris and obstructions from roadsides, culverts, and drainage lines to ensure smooth traffic flow and facilitate snow clearance operations.

“Necessary machinery and equipment, including snow cutters, graders, loaders and tractors, will be deployed at strategic and vulnerable locations such as Jhika Gali, Kashmir Point, Pindi Point, Sunny Bank and Guldana to ensure a timely response during snowfall,” he said.

He added that the district administration would maintain close liaison with the Meteorological Department for weather updates and early warnings and would disseminate advisories to relevant departments and the public through official channels.

He said the Health Department would ensure round-the-clock availability of medical staff and senior doctors to handle any emergency arising from snowfall, road blockages, or cold-related illnesses.

The deputy commissioner said the Price Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (Pera) would ensure strict enforcement of price control, anti-hoarding and anti-encroachment regulations during snowfall, particularly in markets, fuel stations and tourist areas.

“Motorway Police will ensure effective traffic management on the Murree Expressway and adjoining routes in close coordination with the District Administration, NHA, Traffic Police and Rescue 1122, particularly during peak snowfall and tourist influx,” he said.

He said the Traffic Police would implement a comprehensive traffic management plan for the entire snowfall season, covering all major and link routes expected to be affected during heavy snowfall and tourist movement.

He added that IESCO would ensure uninterrupted power supply to all essential locations, including hospitals, facilitation centres, control rooms, communication towers and tourist accommodation sites, especially during heavy snowfall and peak tourist days.

He said the Tourism Department would deploy the Pakistan Tourism Squad (PTS) at 17 Mile, Phulgran Toll Plaza and other key entry points to guide and facilitate tourists during the snowfall season, especially on weekends and holidays when visitor numbers are high.

The deputy commissioner said that hotel and guest house registration had been completed and the administration was monitoring daily occupancy. “Snowfall can occur at any time in winter. We need to remain alert, and instructions have been issued to all departments to provide all possible facilities to tourists during snowfall,” he said.

Civil defence personnel have been instructed to remain present and available on the streets to ensure the safety of tourists and their property. They will be equipped with communication devices and tasers to break up any disputes.

The Murree tragedy in January 2022, in which 22 tourists lost their lives, was marred by accusations that locals demanded exorbitant amounts from stranded travellers who were forced to spend the night in their vehicles.

