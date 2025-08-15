Over 53,000 tourist vehicles enter Murree against capacity of 5,000

RAWALPINDI: More than 53,000 tourist vehicles arrived in Murree on Independence Day, despite the hill station having parking space for 5,000.

The tourist influx continued on Thursday.

A spokesman for the traffic police said that more than 53,000 tourist vehicles had entered Murree so far, compared to its capacity for only 5,000 vehicles.

The city traffic police have been taking all possible measures to facilitate tourists.

More than 200 traffic police personnel perform duty on Independence Day

He said that more than 200 traffic police personnel were on duty on Independence Day to assist visitors. Although 53,000 vehicles have entered Murree so far, many of them have left at the same time.

Therefore, between 6,000 and 9,000 vehicles were present in Murree at a given time, the traffic police spokesman told Dawn.

Driving licences are being checked at entry points and checkpoints to ensure tourist safety, while motorcyclists without helmets are not being allowed to enter Murree.

Entry to Mall Road without family is banned on Independence Day, the traffic police spokesman said.

CTO Waseem Akhtar and Traffic Officer Murree Sohail Shahzad have been personally supervising traffic arrangements in Murree, the spokesman added.

All roads in Murree are open for traffic, and movement is smooth. Awareness pamphlets are also being distributed among tourists for safe travel, the spokesman said.

However, there was unusual traffic pressure due to the rush of pedestrians at GPO Chowk, he said, adding that tourists should follow traffic rules to make their journey safe and enjoyable.

He advised tourists to park only in designated areas provided by the traffic police.

He urged tourists to avoid creating double lanes and to refrain from illegal parking, as officers are continuously patrolling to prevent violations and ensure smooth traffic flow.

Meanwhile, in view of the monsoon rains, the City Traffic Police Murree has issued a special traffic advisory for visitors.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Waseem Akhtar directed the traffic police that, since Murree is a mountainous area, they should check the driving licences and fitness certificates of public service vehicles entering the town, in accordance with the SOP.

He further advised tourists to choose suitable vehicles for travelling to Murree, keep wipers and lights in perfect working condition, avoid speeding on slippery roads and dangerous turns, and refrain from violating one-way traffic rules or overtaking wrongly.

All roads in Murree are two-way, so double lines should be avoided.

The CTO said vehicles should not be parked on the road to take pictures, as this affects the flow of traffic.

Tourists should follow the instructions of traffic wardens, who play an important role in ensuring safety and making journeys easier.

