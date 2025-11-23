People advised to wear masks to avoid health issues related to smog

PESHAWAR: Health department has advised elderly people, pregnant woman and people with respiratory and heart problems to take protective measures during the ongoing smog to stay safe from complications.

Physicians and paediatricians in medical teaching institutions say that they have been receiving more patients with chest and respiratory issues during smog. Health department has issued an advisory to ask people to adopt protective measures, such as wearing mask to stay safe from health problems.

Health experts say that children are the worst victims, who shouldn’t be exposed to smog, which has become recurring problem in the province. They also attribute smog and winter season for uptick in asthma cases and cardiovascular ailments. They have advised pregnant women to stay home to safeguard their unborn babies from health complications.

The department has issued advisory to all hospitals for dissemination to general public regarding preventive measures against soaring smog during which the level of respiratory and cardiovascular emergencies surge. Children also need special attention as they are likely to inhale more pollutants relative to their body size, making them especially susceptible to infections, it says.

The advisory prepared by National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, says that prolonged exposure of population can lead to asthma and affect lung function, increase susceptibility to infections and impaired lung growth and development and aged ones stand more vulnerable due to their weak immune systems.

The condition of those suffering from heart diseases, diabetes or respiratory issues, can worsen with air pollution exposure, leading to exacerbated chronic conditions, including heart disease, stroke, lungs disorders and respiratory infections.

Air pollution exposure can aggravate breathing difficulties and trigger frequent and severe asthma attacks, worsen chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) symptoms, increase proneness to respiratory infections and even lung cancer.

The advisory says that pregnant women are vulnerable due to potential health impacts on both mother and fetus exposure to smog is linked to adverse pregnancy outcomes, including preterm birth, low birth weight, developmental delays and newborn respiratory problems.

The seasonal smog poses several serious health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children, elderly people and individuals with pre-existing respiratory or cardiovascular conditions. Prolonged exposure to smog can lead to increased incidences of asthma, bronchitis and other respiratory diseases.

Fine particulate matter ((PMs) and toxic gases such as carbon monoxide and sulfur dioxide can irritate lungs and aggravate pre-existing conditions, it elaborates.

Likewise, people can experience cardiovascular problems as studies have shown a correlation between poor air quality and an increased risk of heart attacks, strokes and other cardiovascular diseases due to the presence of fine particulate matter and other pollutants that enter bloodstream.

Fine particulate matter can cross the placenta, affecting fetal development and posing long-term health risks. The advisory has suggested to people to reduce outdoor activities, especially during peak smog hours, wear air purifying respirators by using high-quality N95 masks when they are outdoors in addition to improving indoor air quality by closing windows and doors and avoiding indoor air pollution sources like smoking.

It says that people should stay hydrated and drink plenty of water to help flush out toxins and consult a healthcare provider for persistent or worsening symptoms.

The advisory has also called for promoting clean energy sources through encouraging use of cleaner fuels and renewable energy technologies and strengthening environmental regulations by regulating and enforcing prevent laws in letter and spirit.

