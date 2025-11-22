From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Arab world

LAKE SUCCESS: Arab League Secretary-General, Abdul Rahman Azzam Pasha, in a statement … declared that “it must be clearly understood that Libya is a part of the Arab world”. He urged the Libyan peoples “to sink their differences” so that they might in the near future achieve their goal and become a member of the Arab League and of the United Nations. “The support which Libya has received from the Arab and Muslim countries and from the friendly states of the East and Latin America is great victory for the Arab League,” he said. “The United Nations Organisation has resolved that complete sovereignty and unity for Libya is indispensable to the peace of the Arab world, and to North Africa in particular.[”]

Azzam Pasha reiterated that the future of Libya must be established on a democratic constitution. “In our view,” he added, “this is only the beginning and it lies with the people of Libya to continue their efforts to achieve liberation and in complete liberty mould the status of Libya.

“Libya’s internal affairs are the concern of the Libyan peoples themselves, but Libya’s complete unity and final liberation is the concern of the Arab world.”

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2025