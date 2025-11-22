E-Paper | March 01, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Arab world

News agencies Published November 22, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAKE SUCCESS: Arab League Secretary-General, Abdul Rahman Azzam Pasha, in a statement … declared that “it must be clearly understood that Libya is a part of the Arab world”. He urged the Libyan peoples “to sink their differences” so that they might in the near future achieve their goal and become a member of the Arab League and of the United Nations. “The support which Libya has received from the Arab and Muslim countries and from the friendly states of the East and Latin America is great victory for the Arab League,” he said. “The United Nations Organisation has resolved that complete sovereignty and unity for Libya is indispensable to the peace of the Arab world, and to North Africa in particular.[”]

Azzam Pasha reiterated that the future of Libya must be established on a democratic constitution. “In our view,” he added, “this is only the beginning and it lies with the people of Libya to continue their efforts to achieve liberation and in complete liberty mould the status of Libya.

“Libya’s internal affairs are the concern of the Libyan peoples themselves, but Libya’s complete unity and final liberation is the concern of the Arab world.”

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

A new war
01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
Dawn News English
Subscribe