Story time : A degree of strength

Illustration by Sumbul

It was a grey morning in mid-October, and Saman was running late. She told her mother not to bother with her breakfast, as she had no time to eat. Saman was rushing to her convocation to receive her Bachelor’s degree from the university.

She was going with her local rickshaw, whose driver, Uncle Rashid, was known to the family. The honk of the rickshaw signalled the arrival of Uncle Rashid, and Saman quickly grabbed her bag and left.

On her way, she found herself reflecting on her journey from school to the university. Life had always been a rollercoaster ride for Saman. She was the eldest of the children in the family, and the family faced many problems. As a result, she developed emotional struggles of her own. Despite all that, she never stopped looking at the brighter side of life.

Because of the emotional baggage she carried, Saman failed her A Level exam. That made her almost give up on continuing her education. She gained weight and slipped into depression, but deep down, the goodness in her personality didn’t fade. She soon realised that this wasn’t who she was meant to be, and giving up was never the answer. The only way forward was to keep trying. And she did. She passed her A Level, got admission to her desired university, and even started working part-time.

The horn beeped and Saman jolted back to reality.

“Baji, when should I come to pick you up?” asked the driver.

“In a couple of hours,” replied Saman.

She stepped out of the rickshaw and began walking towards the university gate. With each step, her heart grew heavier at the bittersweet thought of ending an important chapter of her life. She thought back to the Saman who had entered this university four years ago — always cheerful despite the emotional baggage she carried, always managing to face all challenges with courage, and becoming her classmates’ and teachers’ favourite.

When she reached the auditorium, she realised it was the moment she had been waiting for over four years. A chill ran down her spine and unintended tears filled her eyes, but it also felt like a warm hug to all her past sufferings.

At the end of the ceremony, as Saman held her degree in her hands, tears rolled down her cheeks. She looked at her degree. It was just a piece of paper for some, but to her, it was a reward — a reward life gave her, that God gave her, that her struggles and efforts earned her.

Saman believed in the philosophy that every person has a lesson to offer, a piece of knowledge to share. She loved observing people and learning from them. Saman firmly believed that everyone who crossed her path played a role in shaping the person she had become.

An ordinary girl, who once thought her life would remain stuck in one painful phase, was now stepping into a brand-new chapter of her life. As a child, life had been painful for Saman. As a teenager, it had been complicated. But as an adult, life was finally becoming rewarding.

Closing the folder that held her degree, Saman wiped away her tears, smiled to herself, and whispered the one truth life had taught her over and over again — that it goes on.

Published in Dawn, Young World, November 22nd, 2025