Pakistan, Muslim countries slam Israeli violations, demand immediate withdrawal of Israeli forces at Gaza ceasefire meeting: FO

Pakistan and other Muslim countries on Monday slammed Israeli violations of the fragile Gaza ceasefire and demanded the immediate withdrawal of Israeli forces from the occupied territory, according to the Foreign Office (FO).

Hamas and Israel signed a ceasefire agreement on October 9, agreeing to free the Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, in the first phase of United States President Donald Trump’s initiative to end the Israeli onslaught in Gaza. Pakistan was one of the eight Arab and Muslim countries to work with Trump on the plan.

Despite occasional flare-ups, the fragile truce has been holding in Gaza. The truce, which left thorny issues like the disarmament of Hamas and a timeline for Israeli withdrawal from Gaza unresolved, has been tested by unilateral Israeli bombardment since coming into force.

The foreign ministers of Turkiye, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan — the same countries that met with Trump on Sept 23 on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly — met at the Coordination Meeting of Arab-Islamic Foreign Ministers in Istanbul today to discuss the ceasefire.

A statement from the FO said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and other Arab-Islamic diplomats deliberated on the way forward for a lasting ceasefire and sustainable peace in Gaza.

“The leaders jointly called for urgent humanitarian aid for the Palestinians, condemned Israeli ceasefire violations, demanded Israel’s withdrawal from the Occupied Palestinian Territory and emphasised the rebuilding of Gaza.

“Pakistan reaffirmed its principled stance for the establishment of an independent, viable and contiguous State of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in line with the UN and OIC resolutions.”

The countries said that Gaza’s future must be Palestinian-led and avoid any new system of tutelage.

Turkiye, which played a central role in forging the now shaky three-week-old ceasefire, is pushing for Muslim nations to bring their influence to bear on the reconstruction of the embattled territory.

“Our principle is that Palestinians should govern the Palestinians and ensure their own security, the international community should support this in the best possible way — diplomatically, institutionally and economically,” Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said after the talks.

“Nobody wants to see a new system of tutelage emerge,” he told a news conference.

“We’ve now reached an extremely critical stage: we do not want the genocide in Gaza to resume,” Fidan added, saying all seven nations supported plans for the Palestinians to take control of Gaza’s security and governance.

Fidan, who held talks at the weekend with a Hamas delegation led by its chief negotiator Khalil al-Hayya, said the movement was “ready to hand Gaza to a committee of Palestinians”.

He also expressed hope that reconciliation efforts between Hamas and the rival West Bank-based Palestinian Authority, “will bear fruit as soon as possible”, saying inter-Palestinian unity would “strengthen Palestine’s representation in the international community”.

Fidan said it was crucial that the emerging International Stabilisation Force (ISF) that will monitor the Gaza ceasefire under Trump’s plan, have a “mandate defined by a UN Security Council resolution and a framework for legitimacy”.

Washington is currently working with Arab and international partners to decide on the composition of the force, with Turkiye hoping to play a role, despite fierce opposition from Israel.

“The countries we’ve spoken with say they will decide whether to send troops based on … the ISF’s mandate and authority,” Fidan said.

“First, a general consensus needs to be reached on a draft, then it needs to be approved by the members of the Security Council.

“And it needs to be free from vetoes by any of the permanent (UNSC) members,” he said of a blocking move frequently used by key Israel ally Washington.

Israel has long viewed Turkiye’s diplomatic overtures with suspicion over Ankara’s close ties with Hamas and adamantly opposes it joining the task force that is meant to take over after Israeli troops withdraw from Gaza.

A Turkish disaster relief team, sent to help efforts to recover the remains of those trapped under the rubble — including Israelis seized by Hamas — has been stuck at the border because Israel refused to let them in, according to Ankara.

Dar reaffirms commitment to deepen cooperation with Türkiye across spheres

Earlier, FM Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepen cooperation with Türkiye across political, economic, and defence spheres in a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, while agreeing to continue working together on the issue of Palestine.

Dar held a bilateral meeting with FM Fidan on the meeting’s sidelines, the FO said.

“During the meeting, the ministers expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of Pakistan–Türkiye bilateral relations and reaffirmed their shared commitment to further deepening cooperation across political, economic, and defence spheres.

“Both sides agreed to continue working together on the issue of Palestine, especially establishing sustainable peace in Gaza.”

It added that both leaders reaffirmed the strong bonds of brotherhood and mutual support that continue to underpin Pakistan–Türkiye relations and agreed to maintain close coordination on regional and international issues.

Earlier in the day, the FO posted on X that upon arrival, FM Dar was received by Ambassador Ahmet Cemil Miroğlu, Director General of Protocol, as well as officials of the Pakistan Embassy.

Seems Hamas ‘determined’ to stick to truce: Erdogan

Hamas is “determined” to stick to the truce, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said today, adding it was crucial that Muslim nations play a leading role in Gaza’s reconstruction.

“It seems that Hamas is quite determined to adhere to the agreement,” Erdogan told delegates from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) gathered in Istanbul for their annual economic summit.

He stressed it was “essential” that the OIC “play a leading role in the reconstruction of Gaza”.

“At this point, we need to deliver more humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza and then begin reconstruction efforts. […] The Israeli government is doing everything in its power to prevent this,” Erdogan said.

On the eve of the meeting, FM Fidan welcomed a Hamas delegation led by its lead negotiator Khalil al-Hayya.

“We must end the massacre in Gaza. A ceasefire in itself is not enough,” Fidan said, arguing for the two-state solution to the intractable Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“We should recognise that Gaza should be governed by the Palestinians, and act with caution,” he added.

Additional input from AFP.