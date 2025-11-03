E-Paper | November 03, 2025

Israel continues to violate ceasefires with deadly attacks on two fronts

Agencies Published November 3, 2025 Updated November 3, 2025 07:49am
Palestinians walk past the rubble of destroyed buildings, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City, November 2, 2025. — Reuters
• Kills one in Gaza and four in Nabatiyeh despite truce in both regions
• Ceasefire violations by Israel claims 236 lives
• Tel Aviv vows to ‘systematically eliminate’ resistance, carries out demolitions in Palestinian territory; threatens to ‘intensify’ attacks in southern Lebanon

JERUSALEM: Israel carried out fresh airstrikes and demolitions in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, killing at least one Palestinian and raising the death toll from Tel Aviv’s truce-violating strikes in the besieged territory to at least 236, most of them civilians, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Hamas refuted claims that it attacked Tel Aviv’s forces, which Israel used as justification for its bombing of Gaza, and presented a list of Israel’s numerous violations since the ceasefire last month, while also stating the US isn’t doing enough to make Israel adhere to the truce.

Al-Ahli Hospital said one man was killed in the airstrike near a vegetable market in the Shejaia suburb of Gaza City. His identity was not immediately known.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defiantly stated on Sunday that Israel will continue its attacks.

“There are still Hamas pockets in the areas under our control in Gaza, and we are systematically eliminating them,” Mr Netanyahu said in broadcast remarks. He threatened to “keep up action against Hamas” and added that any Israeli action in Gaza is reported to Washington.

Meanwhile, Middle East Eye reported heavy gunfire east of Gaza City from Israeli forces, while troops simultaneously demolished residential buildings in the neighbourhoods of al-Zaytoun and al-Shujaiya. Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from targeted areas.

In Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, Israeli artillery shelling and gunfire was reported, accompanied by demolitions of several residential structures. Isr­a­eli forces also reportedly carried out three air strikes on Rafah, in southern Gaza.

Israeli forces also detained at least 21 Palestinians during raids across the occupied West Bank on Sunday, including children, according to Wafa news agency.

The US remains deeply involved, with its Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, meeting Saturday with Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir. About 200 US troops have set up a base in southern Israel, officially to monitor the ceasefire.

President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan to end the war shows little sign of progress amid major obstacles, incl­­u­­ding demands for the disarmament of Ha­mas and a timeline for Israeli withdrawal.

Attacks against Lebanon

Separately, an Israeli airstrike killed four people in Lebanon’s Nabatiyeh district on Saturday. Tel Aviv warned on Sunday it would intensify its attacks against Hezbollah in the country’s south, further unravelling the ceasefire.

Despite a last year’s ceasefire agreement with the Lebanon, Israel maintains troops in five areas in southern Lebanon and has never stopped carrying out airstrikes, often claiming to target Hezb­ollah positions. The attacks have escalated in recent days.

In September 2024, an Israeli strike killed the group’s longtime chief, Hassan Nasrallah, along with other senior leaders.

On Sunday, Israeli leaders issued new threats. “Hezbollah is playing with fire, and the president of Lebanon is dragging his feet,” Defence Minister Israel Katz said in a statement. “Maximum enforcement will continue and even intensify.”

Netanyahu claimed without evidence that Hezbollah was attempting to “rearm.”

“We expect the Lebanese government to fulfil its commitment — to disarm Hezbollah — but it is clear we will exercise our right of self-defence under the terms of ceasefire,” Netanyahu told his cabinet.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025

