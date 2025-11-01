E-Paper | November 01, 2025

Notices issued on plea against ‘period tax’

Ishaq Tanoli Published November 1, 2025 Updated November 1, 2025 06:06am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday issued notices to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and other respondents on a petition challenging the sales tax on women’s sanitary napkins.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Adnan Iqbal Chaudhry also put the attorney general on notice for a date to be fixed after two weeks.

Alisha Shabbir, a resident of Karachi, moved the SHC against what it commonly called as the ‘period tax’, citing the FBR, Ministry of Law & Justice, Excise & Taxation Department of Sindh, provincial health secretary and others as respondents,

Her counsel submitted that around 40pct of the retail price of a sanitary napkin in the country came from government taxes and duties on raw materials instead of the actual cost of production.

The lawyer stated that such a heavy tax burden has made the hygiene products unaffordable for millions of women and girls, despite their being a hygiene necessity.

He argued that sanitary napkins must be classified as essential items just like other necessities of life and accordingly included in the Sixth Schedule of the Sales Tax Act, 1990, to exempt them from sales tax and that their raw materials may also be placed under the Eighth Schedule so that the benefit could actually reach consumers.

The counsel maintained that the impugned classification and taxation of sanitary napkins as non-essential items, thereby subjecting them to a higher rate of sales tax and also constituted an egregious violation of the fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 9 and 14 of the Constitution.

After a preliminary, the bench in its order said, “Issue notice to the respondents and the Attorney General for Pakistan under Order XXVII-A CPC for a date to be fixed by the office after two [02] weeks.”

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Talks revived
01 Nov, 2025

Talks revived

THROUGH the efforts of foreign interlocutors, the failed parleys between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Istanbul have...
Self-sabotage
01 Nov, 2025

Self-sabotage

NOTHING, it seems, can stop the PTI from shooting itself in the foot every now and then. The latest in its series of...
Drought warning
01 Nov, 2025

Drought warning

THE Met Department’s warning, which places 12 districts of Balochistan under drought watch, should come as no...
Mosque management
Updated 31 Oct, 2025

Mosque management

CONTROLLING or managing the narrative originating from the pulpit has been a challenge for the state for several...
Troops for Gaza
31 Oct, 2025

Troops for Gaza

AS Gaza continues to be rattled by violations of the ceasefire by Israel, there is talk about the deployment of a...
Deadly inaction
31 Oct, 2025

Deadly inaction

THE world’s worsening climate emergency is now measurable not only in degrees Celsius, but also in lives lost. The...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe