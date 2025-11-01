Boy dies, two hospitalised after eating ‘toxic snacks’

GUJRAT: A seven-year-old boy died on Friday and his two siblings were in a critical condition, allegedly after eating poisonous crackers (papad) a couple of days back, at Alipur Chattha town of Wazirabad district, on Friday.

Reports say that three minor brothers – Kazim, Qasim and Hashim – ate crackers from a local food outlet at Alipur Chattha on Wednesday, the last. Immediately after eating the snacks, the children fell sick.

As the children’s condition deteriorated, they were shifted to the Gujranwala Teaching Hospital on Friday, where doctors declared Kazim (7), a student of class II, received as dead.

The other two siblings, Qasim and Hashim, were said to be critical when brought to the hospital.

Taking notice of the incident, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Asim Javed dispatched a team from the Gujranwala PFA directorate to Alipur Chattha, which collected samples and sealed the food outlet for allegedly selling poisonous snacks to children.

Meanwhile, a PFA spokesman claimed, quoting doctors, that the two surviving children were now stable.

He added that an inquiry had been initiated by the food safety officers into the incident, pledging strict action against those found responsible for selling poisonous snacks.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025