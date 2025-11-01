E-Paper | November 01, 2025

Boy dies, two hospitalised after eating ‘toxic snacks’

Our Correspondent Published November 1, 2025 Updated November 1, 2025 06:06am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

GUJRAT: A seven-year-old boy died on Friday and his two siblings were in a critical condition, allegedly after eating poisonous crackers (papad) a couple of days back, at Alipur Chattha town of Wazirabad district, on Friday.

Reports say that three minor brothers – Kazim, Qasim and Hashim – ate crackers from a local food outlet at Alipur Chattha on Wednesday, the last. Immediately after eating the snacks, the children fell sick.

As the children’s condition deteriorated, they were shifted to the Gujranwala Teaching Hospital on Friday, where doctors declared Kazim (7), a student of class II, received as dead.

The other two siblings, Qasim and Hashim, were said to be critical when brought to the hospital.

Taking notice of the incident, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Asim Javed dispatched a team from the Gujranwala PFA directorate to Alipur Chattha, which collected samples and sealed the food outlet for allegedly selling poisonous snacks to children.

Meanwhile, a PFA spokesman claimed, quoting doctors, that the two surviving children were now stable.

He added that an inquiry had been initiated by the food safety officers into the incident, pledging strict action against those found responsible for selling poisonous snacks.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Talks revived
01 Nov, 2025

Talks revived

THROUGH the efforts of foreign interlocutors, the failed parleys between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Istanbul have...
Self-sabotage
01 Nov, 2025

Self-sabotage

NOTHING, it seems, can stop the PTI from shooting itself in the foot every now and then. The latest in its series of...
Drought warning
01 Nov, 2025

Drought warning

THE Met Department’s warning, which places 12 districts of Balochistan under drought watch, should come as no...
Mosque management
Updated 31 Oct, 2025

Mosque management

CONTROLLING or managing the narrative originating from the pulpit has been a challenge for the state for several...
Troops for Gaza
31 Oct, 2025

Troops for Gaza

AS Gaza continues to be rattled by violations of the ceasefire by Israel, there is talk about the deployment of a...
Deadly inaction
31 Oct, 2025

Deadly inaction

THE world’s worsening climate emergency is now measurable not only in degrees Celsius, but also in lives lost. The...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe