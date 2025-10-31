Experts urge proactive healthcare approach to combat rising heart disease

KARACHI: Experts at a seminar at Karachi University (KU) on Thursday underscored the need for a meaningful shift towards natural and preventive healthcare approaches to tackle alarming increase in heart disease in Pakistan, especially amongst the youth.

The event was jointly organised by KU’s medical centre and National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) under the “Fantastic 4” campaign.

The speakers linked the increase in heart diseases with growing prevalence of diabetes and high blood pressure, while blaming sedentary lifestyle and poor dietary intake as the key reason behind these illnesses.

They mentioned that while the global focus had shifted towards natural and preventive healthcare approaches, Pakistan was yet to witness any meaningful change in this direction.

“Focusing solely on medication and hospitals is not sufficient to address Pakistan’s health challenges. There is a pressing need to change lifestyle habits — such as engaging in proper physical activities, monitoring food quantity and quality, and adopting stress-management techniques,” said NICVD Executive Director Prof Tahir Saghir.

He pointed out that citizens had disconnected themselves with nature and didn’t like to walk or use bicycles for short-distance travel.

“People in several countries have realised the importance of prevention and a simple, active, healthy lifestyle. Unfortunately, this is not the case in Pakistan,” he regretted.

The experts also called on the government to take proactive steps to promote healthy living and raise public awareness so that individuals can make informed health decisions.

They emphasised the importance of working with the younger generation and communities to spread awareness, particularly in universities and colleges, which could play a pivotal role in prevention and education.

Dr Khawar Kazmi, who heads the department of preventive cardiology, shared that the surge in heart attacks among youth was driven by multiple factors, including diabetes, hypertension, tobacco use, fast food consumption and unhealthy living patterns.

He noted that heart disease was once predominantly seen in older adults, but now cases among younger individuals were rising rapidly.

“Contributing factors include lack of physical activity, mental stress and sleep deprivation,” he said, advising students to eat a balanced diet, start daily exercise, avoid smoking and undergo regular medical check-ups to prevent cardiovascular disease.

He regretted that Pakistan’s response to the public health challenge had been slow and inadequate despite having the required information about the growing heart health threat.

He pointed out that in Pakistan, treatment typically began only after diagnosis, whereas the best approach to healthcare was preventive check-ups before the onset of illness — a practice unfortunately rare in society. Timely diagnosis of diabetes, blood pressure, and cholesterol could help avoid complications.

Dr Sidra Raza, Dr Akmal Waheed and KU Vice Chancellor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi also spoke.

