Punjab set to fix minimum age for marriage at 18

ISLAMABAD: Following the example of Sindh and Islamabad, the Punjab government is set to introduce the Child Marriage Restraint Act, fixing the minimum legal age for marriage at 18 years. Those found violating the law will face strict punishment.

This was revealed by Qaisar Mehmood, Divisional Coordinator of the Punjab Commission on the Status of Women, during an international conference on the age of marriage held at a local hotel on Thursday.

The day-long conference, supported by the Royal Norwegian Embassy, was organised by the Potohar Organisation for Development Advocacy (Poda) in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Rights and the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus.

Scholars from several Muslim countries, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Yemen, Indonesia, Morocco, Oman, Nigeria, Rwanda, Syria and Tunisia attended the event.

Sharing details of the Punjab government’s proposed bill to curb child marriage in the province, Mr Mehmood informed the participants that the legislation would be introduced soon.

“The bill has not only been drafted but has also reached the table of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif,” he revealed.

Explaining the provisions, he said, “Any adult who marries a girl below the age of 18 will face two years’ imprisonment along with a fine of two million rupees, while the marriage registrar and witnesses will face imprisonment of two to three years.”

His announcement was met with cheers from participants who expressed hope that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan would follow suit.

In his welcome remarks, Deputy Head of Mission at the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Islamabad, Thomas Dahl, lauded the collective efforts to promote gender equality and protect the rights of girls. He reiterated Norway’s commitment to supporting Pakistan in such vital initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, Murtaza Solangi, spokesperson for the President of Pakistan, stressed the need for constitutional reform to curb child marriage, calling it a violation of basic human rights. “We should strengthen such laws and educate mothers and families about how early marriages devastate a girl’s health, mind, and career,” he said.

Minister of State for Law, Justice and Human Rights, Barrister Aqeel Malik, said it had taken considerable time at the national level to enforce a minimum marriage age, with Sindh leading the way. “We are working hard to introduce uniform child marriage restraint laws across the country,” he added.

Welcoming foreign and local dignitaries, Poda Executive Director Sameena Nazir said that child marriage remained a critical concern in many Muslim-majority countries, including Pakistan.

According to a Unicef report, Pakistan is home to nearly 19 million child brides, with one in every six girls married before turning 18. Experts at the conference called for a coordinated and comprehensive national action plan to eliminate child marriages and the social and health challenges that follow.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2025