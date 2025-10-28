E-Paper | October 28, 2025

US, Japan leaders ink rare earths deal ahead of Trump-Xi meet this week

Reuters Published October 28, 2025 Updated October 28, 2025 11:08am
Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (R) and US President Donald Trump attend a signing ceremony after a Japan-US Summit at the Akasaka State Guest House in Tokyo on October 28, 2025. — Reuters
Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (R) and US President Donald Trump attend a signing ceremony after a Japan-US Summit at the Akasaka State Guest House in Tokyo on October 28, 2025. — Reuters
comments
Whatsapp Channel

United States President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi signed a framework agreement on Tuesday for securing the supply of rare earths, as both countries aim to reduce China’s dominance of some of the key electronic components.

The leaders signed the documents, which included critical minerals, at the neo-Baroque-style Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, beneath three chandeliers decorated from top to bottom with gold ornamentation, as aides applauded.

No direct mention was made publicly by the leaders about China, which processes over 90 per cent of the world’s rare earths, making it the source of each country’s concern about its mineral supply chain. Beijing has recently expanded export curbs.

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet on Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation in South Korea to discuss a deal that would pause steeper US tariffs and Chinese rare earths export controls.

Japan and the US would use economic policy tools and coordinated investment to speed up the “development of diversified, liquid, and fair markets for critical minerals and rare earths”, and aim to provide financial support to selected projects within the next six months, the White House said.

Both countries would consider a mutually complementary stockpiling arrangement and cooperate with other international partners to ensure supply chain security, it added in a statement.

While dominated by China, the US and Myanmar control 12pc and 8pc of global rare earth extraction, according to Eurasia Group, and Malaysia and Vietnam cover another 4pc and 1pc of processing, respectively.

US energy supplies

Japan has pledged a $550 billion investment into the US economy, part of the wider bilateral trade deal, which could include power generation and liquefied natural gas, among other areas, according to sources familiar with the talks.

Ahead of Trump’s Asia trip, the US called on Russian energy buyers, including Japan, to cease imports, and imposed sanctions on Moscow’s two biggest oil exporters — Rosneft and Lukoil — to push the Kremlin to the negotiation table to end the war in Ukraine.

Japan has stepped up US LNG purchases in the last few years as it tries to diversify away from its key supplier Australia and prepare for supply contract expirations from Russia’s Sakhalin-2 LNG project, which Mitsui and Mitsubishi helped to launch in 2009.

In June, Jera, Japan’s top LNG buyer, agreed to buy up to 5.5 million metric tons per annum of US LNG under 20-year contracts, with deliveries starting around 2030. This is roughly the same amount Japan imports annually from Sakhalin-2.

Most supply from Sakhalin-2, which covers 9pc of Japan’s gas needs, ends in 2028-2033. Japan buys less than 1pc of its oil imports from Russia under a sanctions waiver, with the bulk of its oil supply covered by the Middle East.

Last week alone, Japan’s biggest city gas supplier, Tokyo Gas, signed a preliminary deal to buy 1 million metric tons per annum of LNG from the Alaska LNG project, following a similar announcement from Jera in September. Jera pledged $1.5 billion for gas assets in Louisiana in its first foray into upstream production in the US, where Tokyo Gas and Mitsui are already present.

To keep electricity prices in check, Japan wants to continue Sakhalin-2 LNG imports, a senior official has said, as it takes only a few days to deliver LNG to Japan compared to around a week from Alaska and roughly a month from the US Gulf Coast.

“The US said it wants Japan to stop importing Russian energy — but this is Japan’s closest LNG source and which is also cheap,” said Nobuo Tanaka, chief executive with Tanaka Global, Inc. advisory.

“I think the question should be framed this way: can the US provide Japan with LNG as cheap as what currently comes from Russia? Can gas from Alaska be that affordable?”

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
World

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Journalism’s burden

Journalism’s burden

Arifa Noor
It is no longer necessary that once the borders of Pakistan are crossed, threatened journalists will be able to breathe freely.

Editorial

Istanbul impasse
Updated 28 Oct, 2025

Istanbul impasse

Intelligence-based operations must be conducted to prevent militants from crossing the border, and targeting innocent Pakistanis.
Toxic skies
28 Oct, 2025

Toxic skies

THAT time of year is upon us again when Punjab’s cities start to choke under a grey pall. The minarets of...
Tomato relief
28 Oct, 2025

Tomato relief

LIMITED tomato imports from Iran and small supplies from Sindh and Swat have finally reduced the pressure on...
Stale methods
27 Oct, 2025

Stale methods

THE state’s lawfare against journalists to mute free speech has contributed to the existing atmosphere of...
Dim prospects
27 Oct, 2025

Dim prospects

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s newly announced Roshan Economy Power Package is being hailed as a ‘landmark’...
Weapon displays
Updated 27 Oct, 2025

Weapon displays

IT is commendable that the Punjab government is moving to eliminate illegal weapons from the province. It now ...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe