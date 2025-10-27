E-Paper | October 27, 2025

Jordanian king lauds Pakistan military’s role in regional peace during meeting with COAS Munir

Nadir Guramani Published October 27, 2025 Updated October 27, 2025 06:36pm
Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir meets King Abdullah II in Amman, Jordan on Monday. — ISPR
Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir meets King Abdullah II in Amman, Jordan on Monday. — ISPR
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Monday lauded the Pakistan military’s contributions towards regional peace and security in a meeting with Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir on Monday, according to the military’s media wing.

A statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the army chief is currently on an official visit to Jordan and called on the Jordanian king for a meeting, with Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II also present.

The ISPR said both dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest, with a particular focus on enhancing bilateral cooperation in defence and security, and exchanging perspectives on regional developments.

“His majesty appreciated the professionalism and contributions of the Pakistan Armed Forces towards regional peace and stability and expressed his desire to further strengthen defence collaboration between the two brotherly countries,” the ISPR said, adding that the army chief conveyed warm regards from Pakistan’s people, government and military.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening fraternal ties with with the Hashemite kingdom.

During the visit, COAS Munir also called on Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Jordan Armed Forces Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Huneiti at the General Headquarters, Amman, where he was welcomed and presented with a guard of honour on his arrival.

“During the visit, both dignitaries reaffirmed the deep-rooted and historic ties between the Armed Forces of Pakistan and Jordan. Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Huneiti also acknowledged Pakistan Armed Forces’ remarkable contributions towards peace and regional security,” the ISPR said.

The army chief visited Jordan after touring Egypt. He and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Saturday stressed the need for stronger strategic coordination and broader cooperation in security, technology and the economy.

The meeting came amid a broader push by both countries to upgrade ties.

Field Marshal Munir had also met senior defence officials on Fri­d­­ay, where he reaffirmed Pakis­tan’s commitment to closer defe­nce and military cooperation.

World

Read more

Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr Sheikh Rashid Khan
Oct 27, 2025 06:41pm
Pakistani PM should get the Nobel Peace Prize.
Reply Recommend 0
Taj Ahmad
Oct 27, 2025 06:48pm
Jordan and Pakistan have a long lasting relationship and both countries act like a brotherly relationship for our 75 years now. Long Live Pakistan-Jordan friendship in the years to come. ????❤️????
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
Oct 27, 2025 06:52pm
Muslim NATO is taking shape.. After Saudis, Egypt, Jordan, I expect UAE, Syria and Oman to follow to discuss such an alliance with Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Stale methods
27 Oct, 2025

Stale methods

THE state’s lawfare against journalists to mute free speech has contributed to the existing atmosphere of...
Dim prospects
27 Oct, 2025

Dim prospects

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s newly announced Roshan Economy Power Package is being hailed as a ‘landmark’...
Weapon displays
Updated 27 Oct, 2025

Weapon displays

IT is commendable that the Punjab government is moving to eliminate illegal weapons from the province. It now ...
Collective security
Updated 26 Oct, 2025

Collective security

IN these times of frequent global conflict, as the old order collapses and new rules are being written, there is ...
Maternity rights
26 Oct, 2025

Maternity rights

PAKISTAN has long failed to recognise that economic growth and gender equality are inseparable. And so, the recent...
Meeting denied
26 Oct, 2025

Meeting denied

NEVER have the courts appeared so helpless in enforcing their writ. On Thursday, a three-member Islamabad High Court...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe