Jordanian king lauds Pakistan military’s role in regional peace during meeting with COAS Munir

Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Monday lauded the Pakistan military’s contributions towards regional peace and security in a meeting with Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir on Monday, according to the military’s media wing.

A statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the army chief is currently on an official visit to Jordan and called on the Jordanian king for a meeting, with Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II also present.

The ISPR said both dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest, with a particular focus on enhancing bilateral cooperation in defence and security, and exchanging perspectives on regional developments.

“His majesty appreciated the professionalism and contributions of the Pakistan Armed Forces towards regional peace and stability and expressed his desire to further strengthen defence collaboration between the two brotherly countries,” the ISPR said, adding that the army chief conveyed warm regards from Pakistan’s people, government and military.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening fraternal ties with with the Hashemite kingdom.

During the visit, COAS Munir also called on Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Jordan Armed Forces Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Huneiti at the General Headquarters, Amman, where he was welcomed and presented with a guard of honour on his arrival.

“During the visit, both dignitaries reaffirmed the deep-rooted and historic ties between the Armed Forces of Pakistan and Jordan. Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Huneiti also acknowledged Pakistan Armed Forces’ remarkable contributions towards peace and regional security,” the ISPR said.

The army chief visited Jordan after touring Egypt. He and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Saturday stressed the need for stronger strategic coordination and broader cooperation in security, technology and the economy.

The meeting came amid a broader push by both countries to upgrade ties.

Field Marshal Munir had also met senior defence officials on Fri­d­­ay, where he reaffirmed Pakis­tan’s commitment to closer defe­nce and military cooperation.