COAS Munir reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to enhanced military cooperation with Egypt: ISPR

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to improved defence and military cooperation with Egypt, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

Pakistan and Egypt share long-standing bilateral relations. In May, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt’s desire for stronger bilateral ties with Pakistan in a phone call with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Last week, Pak­istan and Egypt agreed to enhance cooperation in the maritime and industrial sectors, aiming to foster joint ventures and promote their blue economies.

According to military’s media wing, in a meeting with Egyptian defence officials, Field Marshal Munir discussed “matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral defence cooperation”.

The army chief, during his official visit to the country, called on the Egyptian Minister of Defence and Defence Production General Abdul Maged Saqar and Chief of Staff of the Egyptian Armed Forces Lieutenant General Ahmed Khalifa Fatehi.

“Field Marshal affirmed that Egypt is a brotherly country and cooperation between [the] two states will not only benefit the people of both the states but will also contribute towards achieving peace and stability in the region,” ISPR said.

“The visit is aimed at enhancing military cooperation and defence collaboration between the two brotherly countries,” the statement added.

“During the visit to the Ministry of Defence, Field Marshal was warmly welcomed and presented with the Guard of Honour,” added the ISPR.

The statement added that the army chief also visited and laid a floral wreath on the Memorial of the Unknown Soldier and the grave of former Egyptian president Anwar Sadat.

During the visit, Field Marshal Munir also met the Grand Imam of Al Azhar Sheikh Ahmed El Tayab. “The grand Imam shared his views on challenges faced by the Muslim Ummah,” the statement read.

“COAS highlighted the need to eradicate extremist ideologies and contorted interpretations of Islam.”

In June, Field Marshal Munir undertook a visit to the US and met with US President Donald Trump, marking the first time a US president had hosted Pakistan’s army chief at the White House unaccompanied by senior civilian officials.

In August, COAS Munir was honoured with a prestigious war medal by Azerbaijan’s defence minister, according to ISPR.