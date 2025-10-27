Novel on history of leftist political struggle launched

KARACHI: Tapish, a Sindhi novel by Manzoor Thaheem that chronicles the history of progressive political struggles and the sacrifices of leftist leaders in Sindh, was launched on Friday at the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST).

Writers and leftist activists, who attended the launch ceremony, said the novel draws from the struggles of activists who gave their lives for social justice and the rights of workers and peasants and documents issues that have often been ignored.

According to the author, the novel shows the journey of some friends, symbolising leftist figures, who set out to save the life of one of their fellow companions named Kirther, over an issue in his area of Tando Alhyar, which is filled with numerous problems. This is also the time of General Ziaul Haq’s martial law, wherein the progressive leaders are facing persecution.

In their journey, these characters travel across various areas of Sindh and observe social and economic issues and violations of the rights of common people and try to make a difference. In all this, they bravely confront all hardships based on a shared ideology and vision.

Mr Thaheem recalled that once he was discussing with his friends the outcomes of their Marxist struggle. “And in that discussion, I felt that even if there has been no tangible result, we stood by what we believed and we still own that struggle,” he said and added that this was one of the motivating factors behind writing the novel.

Progressive Writers Association General Secretary Riaz Shahid Dayo said Tapish is the fourth novel by author Manzoor Thaheem and deals with a history that has long been suppressed. “Fiction is not just fantasy; it deals with reality,” he said.

He added that the novel’s primary insp­iration is the martyred communist leader Hassan Nasir, described as the base character, while the nar­rative also reflects figures such as Nazir Abbasi and others from Sindh’s progressive movement.

Journalist Waris Raza was of the view that the novel appears to be a continuation of the the­m­es and political characters explored in Mr Thaheem’s first novel. He describing the work as a noha (lament) of the communist struggle in Pakistan and Sindh. He said the author writes with deep grief yet unwavering commitment, which reflects a restlessness to document erased histories rat­her than a desire to abandon the cause.

Literary critic Rauf Nizami discussed the narrative structure of the novel. He said that while the narrator offers strong commentary, a first-person voice could have made the work even more powerful and that the themes might have been explored with greater force had the author chosen “essays instead of fiction.”

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025