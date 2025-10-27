Physical challenge no barrier to creativity for street artist

SWAT: Despite being crippled by polio in childhood, 55-year-old Khesta Rehman, a self-made street artist from Kot area of Charbagh, Swat district, has proved that disability is no barrier to creativity, hard work and dignity.

Through his vibrant paintings, he not only earns a respectable livelihood but also inspires others to rise above their limitations.

Sitting in his modest home surrounded by colourful canvases and the smell of paint, Khesta Rehman shared his remarkable story with Dawn. “It was 1985 when I got apprenticeship with Qayum Artist in Mingora. The biggest challenge was to travel daily from Kot to Mingora. Sometimes, I went in a tanga, sometimes by bus, and at times I took lifts from private cars. It was not easy, but I never gave up. I wanted to learn, and I did,” he said.

Mr Rehman, the youngest among seven siblings, was born in a humble family. Today, he is married and a proud father of four, having one daughter and three sons. “My children are getting both education and technical training because I want them to live with dignity and independence. My life is simple but happy, filled with love and respect,” he said.

He recalled how he became disabled as a child when he suffered from a severe fever that later turned out to be polio. “At that time, people were not aware of the disease, and there was no proper vaccination system. I appeal to all parents to make sure their children get anti-polio drops. A few drops can save them from a lifetime of hardship,” he said.

Since childhood, Mr Rehman was drawn to colours and art. But his disability made it difficult for him to be accepted by local painters. “Many artists refused to take me as an apprentice because of my condition. Then one senior painter in Mingora gave me a chance, and I proved that passion and patience can overcome every obstacle,” he said.

Over the years, he mastered his craft and earned recognition for his scenic landscape paintings that capture the beauty of Swat Valley. His art now decorates homes, schools and public offices. “People not only trust me to do their work but also appreciate my talent. I am grateful for the love and respect I receive from my community,” he said with pride.

He believes that self-reliance brings true dignity. “I urge all persons with disabilities not to beg but to learn a skill and work with their own hands. There is pride and peace in earning an honest livelihood,” he said.

Through his colours, Khesta Rehman paints not just landscapes but also hope -- a vivid reminder that determination and hard work can turn even the darkest struggles into the most beautiful art.

