Exploitation of freelancers is not digital empowerment

FREELANCING has become a major source of income for thousands of educated youth in Pakistan, especially for students who balance work and studies. However, behind the glossy image of digital empowerment, there lies a quiet, constant exploitation that rarely gets discussed.

Many clients, both local and international, expect freelancers to produce full-length, research-based content at unbelievably low compensation. They demand arduous work, but pay a meagre amount in return, and often insult or belittle them for raising valid concerns. The compensation barely covers electricity costs, let alone the time and skill it takes to produce quality work.

What makes it worse is the lack of respect and accountability in these work relationships. When freelancers ask for fair compensation or even request pending payments, they often face arrogance, false accusations, or even public shaming. Some clients go as far as posting defamatory comments on professional platforms, damaging the writer’s reputation just to avoid paying for completed work.

This mindset reflects a deeper problem: the refusal to see writing, research and creative work as real labour. It is not ‘just content’. Behind every article, design or code are hours of effort, learning and focus. Many of these freelancers are students who work hard to pay their fee and support their families, but they are treated as if their time has no value.

Pakistan’s freelancing industry contributes billions to the economy, but without ethical treatment and fair pay, the system is unsustainable. The government, online platforms and digital employers must work together to introduce basic protections for freelancers, timely payment systems, transparent contracts and public accountability for exploitative clients. Until then, the so-called digital revolution will remain a deeply unequal one where the hard work of freelancers builds other people’s businesses, while their own struggles remain invisible.

Farzana Mahar

Karachi

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025