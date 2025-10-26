E-Paper | October 26, 2025

Strict security measures for MDCAT

APP Published October 26, 2025 Updated October 26, 2025 06:57am
LAHORE: Question papers for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) have been dispatched to various cities across Punjab under strict security arrangements for the exam scheduled for Oct 26 (today).

The development was shared in a meeting chaired by Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Secretary Azmat Mahmood Khan on Saturday. The meeting was informed that the University of Health Sciences (UHS) will conduct the MDCAT in 27 examination centres established across 12 cities of Punjab. The commissioners and deputy commissioners were directed to ensure the best possible arrangements for the test.

In Lahore, the MDCAT examination will be held at multiple centres, including the University of the Punjab (Wahdat Road), Lahore College for Women University (Jail Road), Government Graduate College for Women (Gulberg), University of Education (Township), Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (Lawrence Road), and Divisional Public School (Township for Women).

More than 50,000 candidates are expected to appear in the test, and the UHS has completed all necessary preparations. A command and control centre has been established at UHS for coordination while Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore will personally supervise the examination process. A special helpline has also been activated to maintain real-time communication with exam centers.

Secretary Azmat Mahmood Khan directed the district administration to ensure smooth conduct of the exam, emphasizing the safety and comfort of candidates as well as waiting areas for parents. The use of mobile phones by candidates and staff will be strictly prohibited in all exam centres. Training of invigilators will be held on Oct 25.

To ensure foolproof security, Section 144 will be imposed around all centres to restrict the entry of unauthorised persons. Heavy police deployment, double campus searches, and the presence of ambulances, doctors, and paramedics at each center from 7am have also been ensured.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025

