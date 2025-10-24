Police officer ‘shoots’ himself dead with official gun

ISLAMABAD: A grade-17 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan stationed in the capital allegedly shot himself with an official weapon which resulted in his death on Thursday.

Police officials, including the driver and operator attached with the officer, have been taken into protective custody after the incident.

The deceased, ASP Adeel Akbar, was serving as superintendent of police Industrial Area Zone. There were reports that the officer had tested positive for dengue a couple of days ago, but was still performing duty.

When contacted, the capital police and senior officers were reluctant to officially speak on the incident.

However, a police officer on the condition of anonymity told Dawn that the incident took place near Serena Hotel. The ASP had been asked to move to Constitution Avenue as a group of lawyers from a political party was staging a protest outside the high court.

After reaching the area, the officer received a call on his mobile phone and talked for a few minutes. He then asked his subordinate about an official weapon. The subordinate informed him that the official SMG was kept in the vehicle.

On the officer’s direction, the subordinate brought the gun and handed it to him. Shortly after getting the weapon, the ASP allegedly shot himself in the head. The injured police officer was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead before arrival.

However, Inspector General of Police Islamabad Ali Nasir Rizvi told media that the incident occurred inside the ASP’s vehicle when he was returning to his office from Constitution Avenue.

Sources told Dawn that only a day earlier, the ASP had visited psychiatrist Dr Sultan Mohammad at his private clinic who advised him to get admitted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences.

According to the sources, the ASP had been facing psychological issues since his return from duty in Azad Jammu and Kashmir last month. They said that the ASP had applied for leaves, which were not approved.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2025