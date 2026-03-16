Former bureaucrat Mufti Jamiluddin Ahmed passes away

ISLAMABAD: Former senior bureaucrat and ex-DG APP Mufti Jamiluddin Ahmed died in Islamabad on Sunday after protected illnesses. He was 84.

During his illustrious career, Jamiluddin Ahmed served as press counselor at Pakistan embassy in Germany and press minister at Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

Late Mr Mufti also served as DG Associated Press of Pakistan in 2002. After retirement he joined teaching profession and served as professor and head of mass communication department at the National University of Modern Languages Islamabad.

Jamiluddin Ahmed also worked for leading English dailies like The News and Dawn.

He leaves behind three sons and two daughters to mourn his death.

His Namaz-i-Janaza will be offered on Tuesday, March 17, at 11am at H-8 Graveyard upon his elder son’s return from Canada.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026