E-Paper | October 20, 2025

Brother of National Party’s leader killed in Balochistan’s Panjgur

Abdullah Zehri Published October 19, 2025 Updated October 20, 2025 01:27am
A photo of Waleed Saleh Baloch. — Photo via author
A photo of Waleed Saleh Baloch. — Photo via author

The National Party (NP) central leader and MPA Rehmat Saleh Baloch’s brother, Waleed Saleh Baloch, was killed in Balochistan’s Panjgur area on Sunday, according to statements by the party and the province’s chief minister.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti condemned the incident in a statement and ordered the immediate arrest of the suspects.

“All resources will be used to provide justice to the affected family,” the CM said, according to a statement issued by his office.

According to the statement, the CM had sought a report from police regarding the incident.

Dawn.com has reached out to the police for further details.

Meanwhile, the NP also strongly condemned the incident in a statement, adding that the party would observe three days of mourning. It added that at the time of the incident, Waleed was celebrating his wedding.

It said that the incident was not only “the murder of an ordinary citizen but also the murder of a person belonging to a dignified and political family who has always believed in peace, non-violence, patience and tolerance and political values ​​and traditions”.

“The government has completely failed to protect the lives and property of citizens, and such incidents clearly indicate this failure,” the statement added, further calling the murder “a deep shock for the […] people and political classes of entire Balochistan”.

“Such violent incidents are conspiracies of anti-peace elements who are enemies of peace, development and political stability in Balochistan,” the NP said.

PPP leader Haji Ali Madad Jattak and adviser to the CM Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi also condemned the killing, calling it a “tragic and alarming incident” that threatened the peace of the entire province.

Today’s incident comes around two months after another brother of Rehmat Saleh Baloch was injured in an attack at the Quetta-Karachi National Highway near Mastung. He was travelling along with the Panjgur deputy commissioner, who was killed in the attack.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Measured response
Updated 19 Oct, 2025

Measured response

Dignity in repatriation cannot exist without humanity in intent.
Eradication in peril
19 Oct, 2025

Eradication in peril

PAKISTAN’S anti-polio campaign has once more been marred by bloodshed. Over the past week alone, three security...
Unfair vanity
19 Oct, 2025

Unfair vanity

OUR social prejudices equate beauty with fairness, although skin-lightening products are the darkest side of the...
The TLP issue
Updated 18 Oct, 2025

The TLP issue

Instead of banning TLP, the state should focus on prosecuting the leaders and activists who promote and participate in violence and hate speech.
Family matters
18 Oct, 2025

Family matters

IT seems that the elders of the Bhutto and Sharif clans have sorted out the bitter differences that had erupted...
Farm sector crisis
18 Oct, 2025

Farm sector crisis

A REPORT submitted to parliament by the finance minister exposes the grim state of Pakistan’s agriculture sector....