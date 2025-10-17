E-Paper | October 17, 2025

Levies Force merged with police in six divisions in Balochistan

Saleem Shahid Published October 17, 2025 Updated October 17, 2025 08:55am
Image shows levies forces at an unspecified location. — AFP/File
Image shows levies forces at an unspecified location. — AFP/File

QUETTA: The Baloch­istan government, after approval by the provincial cabinet, has merged the provincial and federal levies forces with the police in six out of seven administrative divisions of the province, declaring these divisions as A-Areas, according to an official notification issued here on Thursday.

The six divisions include Quetta, Kalat, Makran, Zhob, Rakhshan and Nasirabad. However, the levies force in Sibi division, which comprises Dera Bugti, Sibi, Kohlu, Harnai and Ziarat districts, has not been merged into the Balochistan police.

The Balochistan Home Department declared the entire revenue limits of Quetta, Zhob, Makran, Rakhshan, Nasirabad and Kalat Divisions as A-Areas, for the purpose of territorial jurisdiction of the Balochistan police, with immediate effect, an official notifcation said.

It further stated that all members of the Levies Force (both provincial and ex-federal levies) serving in the aforementioned converted areas, as well as members of the CPEC Wing, are hereby merged into the Balochistan police.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2025

