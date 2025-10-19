E-Paper | October 19, 2025

Pakistan and the geopolitical chessboard

From the Newspaper Published October 19, 2025 Updated October 19, 2025 09:45am

WITH global political tides swinging, Pakistan’s civil-military elite seems to be recalibrating its foreign policy compass towards the United States. From nomi-nating Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize twice to immediately endorsing his Gaza plan, Islamabad appears rather eager to find favour with a leader who actually values transactional alliances over traditional diplomacy. Along with diplomatic advances, offers of rare earth elements (REEs) and crypto investments appear to be plugging up any possible holes.

The pivot comes as Pakistan’s geo-political stature has risen sharply and somewhat unexpectedly. While long considered conventionally subpar to India, the performance of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) during the conflict earlier this year has dramatically shifted the regional balance of power, boosting Islamabad’s relevance in the eyes of world powers.

However, this newfound leverage has placed Pakistan at a dangerous crossroads. Policymakers must understand that transactional relationships never last long.

Attempting to balance great powers — courting the US, while managing the deep-rooted alliance with China — is a walk on a knife’s edge. With a full-blown terrorism crisis on Pakistan’s western border, the country cannot afford to become a battleground for superpower rivalry once again. Pakistan desperately needs a long-term foreign policy, not a series of short-term, high-stake gambles.

Abdullah Ali
Karachi

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Measured response
Updated 19 Oct, 2025

Measured response

Dignity in repatriation cannot exist without humanity in intent.
Eradication in peril
19 Oct, 2025

Eradication in peril

PAKISTAN’S anti-polio campaign has once more been marred by bloodshed. Over the past week alone, three security...
Unfair vanity
19 Oct, 2025

Unfair vanity

OUR social prejudices equate beauty with fairness, although skin-lightening products are the darkest side of the...
The TLP issue
Updated 18 Oct, 2025

The TLP issue

Instead of banning TLP, the state should focus on prosecuting the leaders and activists who promote and participate in violence and hate speech.
Family matters
18 Oct, 2025

Family matters

IT seems that the elders of the Bhutto and Sharif clans have sorted out the bitter differences that had erupted...
Farm sector crisis
18 Oct, 2025

Farm sector crisis

A REPORT submitted to parliament by the finance minister exposes the grim state of Pakistan’s agriculture sector....