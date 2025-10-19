E-Paper | October 19, 2025

China to upskill Pakistani workers in vocational fields

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 19, 2025 Updated October 19, 2025 08:13am

ISLAMABAD: The Skill Tech Hub has entered into a cooperation agreement with China International Intellectech Corporation (CIIC) to launch international-standard vocational training programmes in Pakistan.

The signing ceremony was held at the Skill Tech Hub Head Office in Islamabad and marks a major step forward in strengthening China-Pakistan collaboration in the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector.

The agreement was signed by the Director of Skill Tech Hub, Noor Fatima Alvi, and the Representative of CIIC, Mukaidaier Tuersun. NAVTTC Chairperson Gulmina Bilal Ahmad, graced the ceremony.

Under this partnership, Skill Tech Hub will conduct international-level skill development programmes, beginning with a pilot project to train 25 welders according to globally recognised standards. Successful trainees will receive 100 per cent employment opportunities through CIIC’s partner enterprises engaged in Chinese-funded infrastructure and industrial projects across Pakistan.

This initiative represents a significant milestone in bridging the gap between training, certification, and employment.

It will not only enhance the employability of Pakistani youth but also contribute to national economic growth by aligning workforce development with international industrial needs.

The Skill Tech Hub–CIICT partnership aims to establish a replicable ‘Training Certification Employment’ model, setting new benchmarks for quality vocational training and global collaboration in the years to come.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Measured response
Updated 19 Oct, 2025

Measured response

Dignity in repatriation cannot exist without humanity in intent.
Eradication in peril
19 Oct, 2025

Eradication in peril

PAKISTAN’S anti-polio campaign has once more been marred by bloodshed. Over the past week alone, three security...
Unfair vanity
19 Oct, 2025

Unfair vanity

OUR social prejudices equate beauty with fairness, although skin-lightening products are the darkest side of the...
The TLP issue
Updated 18 Oct, 2025

The TLP issue

Instead of banning TLP, the state should focus on prosecuting the leaders and activists who promote and participate in violence and hate speech.
Family matters
18 Oct, 2025

Family matters

IT seems that the elders of the Bhutto and Sharif clans have sorted out the bitter differences that had erupted...
Farm sector crisis
18 Oct, 2025

Farm sector crisis

A REPORT submitted to parliament by the finance minister exposes the grim state of Pakistan’s agriculture sector....