China to upskill Pakistani workers in vocational fields

ISLAMABAD: The Skill Tech Hub has entered into a cooperation agreement with China International Intellectech Corporation (CIIC) to launch international-standard vocational training programmes in Pakistan.

The signing ceremony was held at the Skill Tech Hub Head Office in Islamabad and marks a major step forward in strengthening China-Pakistan collaboration in the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector.

The agreement was signed by the Director of Skill Tech Hub, Noor Fatima Alvi, and the Representative of CIIC, Mukaidaier Tuersun. NAVTTC Chairperson Gulmina Bilal Ahmad, graced the ceremony.

Under this partnership, Skill Tech Hub will conduct international-level skill development programmes, beginning with a pilot project to train 25 welders according to globally recognised standards. Successful trainees will receive 100 per cent employment opportunities through CIIC’s partner enterprises engaged in Chinese-funded infrastructure and industrial projects across Pakistan.

This initiative represents a significant milestone in bridging the gap between training, certification, and employment.

It will not only enhance the employability of Pakistani youth but also contribute to national economic growth by aligning workforce development with international industrial needs.

The Skill Tech Hub–CIICT partnership aims to establish a replicable ‘Training Certification Employment’ model, setting new benchmarks for quality vocational training and global collaboration in the years to come.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2025