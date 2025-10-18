Punjab agri dept signs four MoUs with Chinese firms

LAHORE: The Punjab Agriculture Department has signed four memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Chinese technology and agricultural machinery manufacturing companies for improving farming in the province.

The MoUs were signed during the recent visit of the department’s officials led by Minister Syed Ashiq Kirmani.

Under one agreement with the Piesat Technology Company, crop monitoring will be carried out through a modern satellite-based system, covering all stages from sowing to harvesting.

Under another MoU, the Gold Dafeng Machinery Company expressed its interest in establishing a tractor and harvester manufacturing plant in Punjab through joint collaboration.

Under the third and fourth MoUs, a Chinese agricultural university will assist the department in developing high-quality seeds and establishing a centre of excellence for advanced agricultural research.

