MoU for agri financing

ISLAMABAD: Zarai Taraqiati Bank Ltd (ZTBL) and HBL Zarai Services Ltd have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote financial inclusion and enhance agricultural services for farmers nationwide.

This collaboration aims to facilitate the farming community in adopting innovative agricultural technologies and practices to improve farm productivity and livelihood of the rural populace.

The president/CEO ZTBL shared that under PM Kissan Package, ZTBL has provided agri loans to small and subsistence farmers amounting to Rs37bn, including Rs12bn for farm mechanisation.

HBL Zarai Services Chief Executive Amer Aziz emphasised the need for a farmer-centric approach, stating that a proper need assessment is critical in providing loans to farmers with the aim to generate increased cash flowsr.

Published in Dawn, March 25th, 2025