Florida university, UAF sign MoU to promote ‘smart farming’

TOBA TEK SINGH: The University of Florida, US, and the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Monday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen their research and educational ties as a step towards agricultural development.

The MoU was signed by Director Tropical Research and Education Center, Florida University Prof Dr Edward A Evans and Vice Chancellor UAF Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali.

An international seminar on “Smart Farming” was also organised on the occasion under the auspices of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage, Faculty of Agriculture Engineering and Technology, UAF.

Addressing the seminar, Dr Edward A Evans said both institutions are uniquely positioned to shape the future of agriculture across continents. He said smart farming is not just a tool but a pathway to more efficient, resilient and climate-smart farming systems. He said they were committed to serving this partnership administratively and technically as collaboration is the cornerstone to progress and has a special place in shaping the future of agriculture.

He said agriculture is facing various challenges including climate change, water, soil fertility, insects, for which joint efforts will help overcome these challenges.

Dr Zulfiqar said national and international institutions will have to make joint efforts to ensure food security. He said the agreement with the University of Florida will prove to be a milestone through which various challenges can be overcome by benefiting from each other’s experiences.

He said both Pakistan and the US were facing various agricultural problems including climate change, soil fertility etc. He said by promoting smart agriculture, we can reduce production costs and ensure rational use of resources. He said precision agriculture technologies and their implementation are transforming modern farming systems.

Dr Haimanote Bayabil from Florida University talked about precision water management, advances in soil hydrological monitoring and AI application.

Prof Dr Anjum Munir said by integrating data analytics, the Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI), smart farming enables informed decision-making, efficient resource utilisation, and improved crop yields. In an era of resource constraints and increasing food demand, precision water management, hydroponics, UAV-based crop monitoring, and smart mechanisation techniques offer new avenues for enhancing productivity while safeguarding natural resources.

Prof Dr Adnan Shahid said in the face of climate change, these digital innovations play a crucial role in promoting sustainable agricultural practices, ensuring resilience, and reducing environmental pressures. He said this seminar will bring together nations to achieve food security.

Dr Muhammad Zaman, Dr Saddam and Dr Muhammad Tahseen Azhar also spoke, while scientists from China spoke online.

KILLED: A youth shot his stepmother dead in Samundri tehsil’s Chak 529 GB.

Tirkhani police quoted Saeed Gujjar as saying that he was snatching a pistol from his son Shahbaz Gujjar when it suddenly went off and a bullet hit his (Saeed Gujjar’s) second wife Ramzana Bibi (50). She suffered critical injuries and was shifted to Samundri THQ hospital where she succumbed to her wounds. Police have taken her body into custody and arrested Shahbaz Gujjar.

BOOKED: Police booked on Monday Pirmahal municipal committee sub-engineer Habibullah and his two unidentified accomplices for attempting to grab MC land located at the general bus stand.

Complainant MC enforcement inspector Muhammad Akram Mujahid, claimed in his FIR registered under sections 447 and 511 of PPC that Habibullah and his accomplices occupied land worth millions of rupees and started construction of shops there. He had not so far been arrested.

Sources said the incident took place between Oct 9 and 10 night when a former assistant commissioner with powers as MC administrator had been transferred and the new had not assumed the charge and the suspect tried to get benefit of absence of an MC administrator.

