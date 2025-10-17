SHC orders report on animals’ health and living conditions at Karachi Zoo

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed authorities to submit a report on the health and living conditions of all animals at Karachi Zoo, following Tuesday’s decision to transfer brown bear Rano to a sanctuary for medical care.

The case of Rano, a female Himalayan brown bear who stirred public outcry over her ailing health in the zoo, has brought into sharp focus the neglect of animals kept in captivity in Karachi. Rano’s relocation was finally ordered on Tuesday by the SHC after a petition was submitted to recognise her deteriorating condition.

During the continuation of the hearing of the case today, the SHC called for a further report on all animals kept in captivity at the zoo.

The report is to include details on animals’ “physical and psychological health, living conditions, qualifications and training of zoo staff”, as well as alternative plans for animals if they are shifted from the zoo, according to lawyer Jibran Nasir, who was representing Rano’s case on behalf of the petitioner Jude Allen Pereira.

According to Nasir, details of the staff and their qualifications have been summoned from the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), while the report on the zoo has been summoned from a committee already notified by the Sindh government to ensure Rano’s transfer, with the addition of some more members by the court.

The Sindh government has also been directed to visit the zoo and review the facilities provided to animals.

Nasir termed the decision a “massive achievement”, saying it was made possible by the combined efforts of animal rights activists, experts, and the media that raised awareness of the issue.

“We are deeply indebted to the empathy, understanding and judicial will of the honourable bench to make a difference in not just the lives of these animals, but for the education and sensitisation of the society at large with regards to animals and their rights,” he told Dawn.com.

Relocation of brown bear

Regarding Rano’s relocation, KMC advocate Barrister Asad Ahmed said, “The progress report states that first Rano will be transferred to Islamabad, and then to Gilgit.”

He added that training would be given in preparation for the relocation.

Nasir also said that the proposal of Wildlife Conservative Javed Mehar could be implemented.

Mehar suggested that Rano could be transported to Islamabad via road as well as by airplane.

“We have all the arrangements made in this regard and have transported animals before,” he told the court, adding that training was administered prior to the transfer of animals.

Justice calls for abolition of zoos

Justice Iqbal Kalhoro, who heard the case, pointed out in today’s hearing that Rano’s case was not a solitary one.

“It is not a problem of any one animal, but many animals are being affected by it,” he said.

Kalhoro slammed the current treatment of the animals by zoos, saying, “Zoos should be abolished and animals should be in natural habitats.”

He noted that it seemed “very difficult” to maintain the zoos here.

Advocate Nasir pointed out to the court that the zoos built in the city fell under the KMC, while bringing to the court’s attention the state of facilities.

“We do not even have administration people here to tell us whether people can give food to the animals or not,” he said.

He also pointed out that the Karachi Zoo only employed one veterinarian, to which the KMC advocate responded that no new appointments had been made due to a ban on them.

Justice Kalhoro noted, “I also saw zoos in my childhood — they were kept in a very bad condition; many animals were injured.

“You people earn money from the zoo but do not spend it on animals.”

He lamented that Pakistan had “no concept of a national park” as an alternative to zoos.

“The zoos outside (the country) are not in such condition; there are no cages there,” he said. “We want to abolish these cages.”

Nasir noted that one of the oldest zoos in Islamabad had also previously been closed.

Kalhoro told the bench, “You file a petition about whether there should be a zoo or not — then we will look into the law on it.”

The SHC adjourned the hearing for two weeks, seeking a progress report for the next hearing.

The neglect of Rano

Rano was reportedly brought to the Karachi Zoo in 2017, along with an Asiatic black bear who died in 2020.

Forced to live in solitary confinement in a barren cell, her “unusual behaviour” was remarked on in February in a report by a committee investigating her condition, which suggested she was “under stress”. The committee recommended her relocation to a sanctuary in Punjab, as well as a DNA test to determine her species.

Animal rights activists say that Rano is a Himalayan brown bear — a critically endangered species — and not a Syrian species as claimed by zoo officials.

While the committee expressed satisfaction over the bear’s diet, physical health, and found no wounds/injuries on her body, it noticed “heavy noise” during the visit. The report stated that the noise seemed to be “beyond the permissible decibels”.

Although the KMC had directed the committee to issue the report, it later emerged that it was not implementing its recommendations, as Rano continued to languish in Karachi Zoo.

Earlier this month, it emerged that the bear had suffered a head injury, and the wound was infested with maggots due to a lack of care.

When contacted, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation spokesperson Daniyal Sial admitted that the bear was under treatment, adding that the injury had been self-administered by Rano, hitting her head on the bars of her cage.

A case was finally heard on Rano’s condition this month after animal rights activist Pereira petitioned the SHC for recognition of animal cruelty towards the bear.

During the hearing of the case on Tuesday, Justice Kalhoro expressed his anger at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), saying, “How could the bear be kept in such conditions?“

He ordered the handover of the bear to the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board, a move termed a “big win for Rano” by Pereira.