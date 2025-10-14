‘Big win for Rano’: SHC directs Karachi Zoo to move distressed female brown bear to a sanctuary within 2 days

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday ordered the Karachi Zoo administration to move the female brown bear Rano to a sanctuary within 48 hours, amid uproar over her worsening condition at the city’s zoo.

On October 8, a two-judge SHC bench, headed by Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro, had directed the senior zoo director and Sindh Council for Conservation of Wildlife (SCCW) secretary to appear in court today along with a report about the health of the brown bear.

Animal rights activist Jude Allen Pereira petitioned the SHC and submitted that he approached the court in the public interest to seek a declaration of recognition of animal cruelty to the female brown bear, currently confined at Karachi Zoo, in violation of relevant law.

At today’s hearing, Justice Kalhoro expressed anger at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), asking, “How could the bear be kept in such conditions,” in reference to Rano’s condition and ordered the handing over of the bear to the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board.

The petitioner’s counsel told the court that the “bear had been kept in one place for seven years.”

The counsel further argued that Rano was in “extreme distress, as a result of which she often hits her head on the cage, causing injury.”

“Rano has developed worms in her wound,” the counsel added.

Earlier this month, it had emerged that Rano had suffered a head injury, and the wound was infested with maggots due to a lack of care.

Addressing the respondents, Justice Kalhoro questioned, “What was the fault of this speechless animal that she has been kept in the same place for seven years?”

Criticising the conduct of the respondents, the judge further said, “Why do you need to wait for a court order to do your work?

“Why was the bear not transferred to a better place, and why was she not treated at the zoo?”

Responding to the judge’s comments, the SCCW secretary blamed KMC, saying “SSCW has no authority over the Karachi Zoo as it is under the management of KMC.”

Big win for Rano, says petitioner

Speaking to Dawn.com, petitioner Pereira termed the decision a “big win for Rano.”

“Today is a big win. But not for me. It’s a big win for Rano,” he said, expressing the hope that Rano would not be subjected to noise pollution, exploitation, and disease anymore.

“She will learn to smell grass, play, get genuine love and an environment best suitable for her well-being,” Pereira said. “We owe her that. It’s the least we could do.”

He continued, “I am not here to get involved in politics. I don’t have a fight against government institutions. I’m only here to ensure captive wildlife get a chance at freedom…because freedom cannot be selective. It’s their right.”

Languishing in a barren cage, Rano, a Himalayan brown bear, was reportedly brought to Karachi Zoo in 2017 along with an Asiatic black bear who died in 2020.

In January, KMC, on the mayor’s directives, had notified a three-member committee to assess Rano’s condition, in a bid to address concerns regarding her well-being.

The committee, in its report, stated that the members noticed “unusual behaviour” of the brown bear, suggesting she was “under stress”.

While the committee expressed satisfaction over the bear’s diet, physical health, and finding no wounds/injuries on her body, it noticed “heavy noise” during the visit. The report says that the noise seemed to be “beyond the permissible decibels”.

The committee recommended that “the species may immediately be transferred to the bear sanctuary at Balkasar,“ and suggested that Rano’s DNA testing be carried out.

Animal rights activists say that Rano is a Himalayan brown bear — a critically endangered species — and not a Syrian species as claimed by zoo officials.

Earlier this month — nearly eight months after the committee’s recommendations — it emerged that KMC still had no plans to implement any of the recommendations made by its own committee, as per sources.