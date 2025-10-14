E-Paper | October 14, 2025

Sufyan leads Pakistan to tense draw with India in Sultan of Johar Hockey Cup

Dawn.com Published October 14, 2025 Updated October 14, 2025 10:38pm
Pakistan celebrate after scoring the equaliser against India in Sultan of Johar Hockey Cup in the Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Bahru, Malaysia on October 14. — screengrab via Ashley Morrison Media
Sufyan Khan lead Pakistan’s junior hockey men’s team to a tense draw with India in Sultan of Johar Cup in the Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, on Tuesday.

Trailing India 3-2, Sufyan hit the equaliser in the 55th minute of the match to tie the scores 3-3 by converting a penalty corner.

Sufyan scored a goal earlier in the match as well in the 39th minute of the match.

Captain Hannan Shahid scored the opening goal for the Green Shirts in the fifth minute.

For India, For India, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha and Manmeet Singh scored. All the Indian goals came in the later half of the match.

The encounter had both teams engaging in customary high-fives before the match and handshakes after the match.

Last week, Pakistan endured a chastening 5-1 defeat to Great Britain in their second match of the Sultan of Johor Cup after beating hosts Malaysia in their opening encounter.

Sufyan struck three times while Nadeem Khan added a brace as Pakistan crushed Malaysia 7-2 in the opening match of the tournament.

