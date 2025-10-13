E-Paper | October 13, 2025

Great Britain outclass Pakistan in Johor Cup

Agencies Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 06:56am

JOHOR BAHRU: Pakistan endured a chastening 5-1 defeat to Great Britain in their second match of the Sultan of Johor Cup at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium on Sunday.

Britain were dominant from the start, racing to a 3-0 lead inside the opening quarter. Henry Markham opened the scoring with a field goal in the fourth minute before Jonny Sturch-Hibbitt doubled the advantage a minute later. Markham struck again in the 14th minute from a penalty corner to put Pakistan firmly on the back foot.

Pakistan managed to pull one back in the 22nd minute when Sufyan Khan successfully converted a penalty corner, briefly raising hopes of a comeback. But Britain reasserted control in the closing stages, adding two more goals in the final quarter. Kaden Draysey scored from a penalty stroke in the 53rd minute, while Sturch-Hibbitt completed his brace two minutes later to seal a comprehensive win.

Pakistan, who earned four penalty corners to Britain’s seven, struggled to maintain possession and looked disjointed in defence. Their finishing lacked sharpness, while Britain’s pace and structure proved too strong throughout.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025

