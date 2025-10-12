Pakistan thrash Malaysia in Johor Cup hockey opener

JOHOR BAHRU (Malaysia): Sufyan Khan struck three times while Nadeem Khan added a brace as Pakistan crushed Malaysia 7-2 in the opening match of the Sultan of Johor Cup on Saturday.

Penalty-corner specialist Sufyan made perfect drag-flick conversions in the third and 21st minutes, either side of Ammar Qusyairi Halim’s goal for Malaysia, at the Taman Daya Stadium before captain Abdul Hannan Shahid made the scoreline 3-1 at half-time.

Nadeem got his first in the 32nd minute with Sufyan completing his hat-trick two minutes later. Azimuddin Shakir Kamaruddin scored for Malaysia a minute later but it only proved to be a consolation as Nadeem got his second in the 44th and Hamza Fayaaz completed the scoring eight minutes from time.

Pakistan’s victory saw them take top spot in the fledgling standings; ahead on goal difference from Australia, who beat New Zealand 4-0, and India, who beat defending champions Great Britain 3-2.

Pakistan next face Britain on Sunday before squaring off against arch-rivals India on Tuesday.

