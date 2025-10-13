Trump thanks PM Shehbaz and ‘my favourite’ Field Marshal Asim Munir for Gaza peace efforts

United States President Donald Trump especially thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and “my favourite” Field Marshal Asim Munir on Monday for their efforts in achieving peace in Gaza, among many other world leaders.

Trump was addressing a ceremony following the signing of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas at the Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit in Egypt. He also invited PM Shehbaz to deliver a special address at the ceremony.

Taking the podium, PM Shehbaz thanked Trump and the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for their efforts in securing the peace deal.

“Today is one of the greatest days in contemporary history because peace has been achieved after untiring efforts led by President Trump, who is genuinely a man of peace [and] who has relentlessly and untiringly worked throughout these months, day in and day out, to make this world a place to live with peace and prosperity.”

’’I would say that Pakistan had nominated President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his outstanding and extraordinary contributions to first stop the war between India and Pakistan and then achieve a ceasefire along with his very wonderful team. And today again, I would like to nominate this great president for the Nobel Peace Prize because I genuinely feel he is the most genuine and the most wonderful candidate for the peace prize because he has not only brought peace in South Asia, saved millions of people, their lives, and today, here in Sharm el-Sheikh, achieved peace in Gaza and saved millions of lives in the Middle East.“

PM Shehbaz said he wanted to salute Trump for his “exemplary [and] visionary leadership”.

“You are the man this world needed the most at this point in time. The world will always remember you as a man who did everything [and] went out of the way to stop seven and today eight wars,” he added.

The premier also thanked the Qatari emir for his efforts in securing peace in Gaza and the wider region, along with the efforts of the Turkish, Saudi and Emirati leadership.

“Suffice to say, had it not been for this gentleman, who knows, India and Pakistan are both nuclear powers, had he not intervened with his wonderful team during those four days, the war could’ve escalated to a level and who would’ve lived to tell what happened.”

“Similarly, here in this part of the world in the Middle East, Mr president, your valuable contribution along with President Sisi, I think history will remember in golden words.”

Retaking the podium, Trump quipped: “Wow! I didn’t expect that. Let’s go home, there’s nothing more I have to say. Goodbye everybody. That was really beautiful and beautifully delivered, thank you very much.”

PM meets other leaders

PM Shehbaz earlier reiterated Pakistan’s firm support for peace in the region and solidarity with the people of Palestine as he met world leaders in Egypt.

Two years of Israeli bombardment in the Palestinian enclave have claimed more than 67,000 lives, with the continuing to rise as more bodies are recovered. Last month, US President Trump had mediated a truce with the help of eight Muslim nations between Hamas and Israel and paved the way for the end of genocide in Gaza through a 20-point plan.

Last week, Hamas and Israel had signed an agreement to cease fire and free Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, in the first phase of Trump’s initiative to end the conflict. Yesterday, a statement by the Foreign Office (FO) said that the summit was the result of the diplomatic efforts that began on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly’s 80th Session in New York last month.

PM Shehbaz arrived in Egypt earlier today to participate in the Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit and attend the signing ceremony of a peace agreement aimed at ending the Gaza conflict. The premier arrived at the Congress Centre to participate in the summit and was received upon arrival by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

The prime minister met with President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, where all three leaders expressed satisfaction over the recent ceasefire in Gaza. The meeting marked a rare moment of convergence between the two Caucasus nations and underscored the broader international commitment to de-escalation in the Middle East.

The prime minister also held bilateral discussions with prominent global leaders, including King Abdullah II of Jordan, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, UN Secretary General Antnio Guterres, President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Snchez, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

The premier also met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who thanked Pakistan for its “unwavering political and diplomatic support’’.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction over the Gaza ceasefire, and PM Shehbaz lauded the courage and steadfastness of the Palestinian people.

During these meetings, PM Shehbaz emphasised the urgent need for coordinated international efforts to restore peace in the region. He highlighted Pakistans consistent stance on the Palestinian issue, reaffirming Islamabads unwavering diplomatic and moral support for the Palestinian people.

“Our position is rooted in justice and humanity,” he said.

“Pakistan will continue to stand by the Palestinian cause and support all peaceful initiatives aimed at ending violence and ensuring the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.”

The meetings also included discussions on broader regional stability, strengthening multilateral cooperation, and promoting dialogue to resolve long-standing conflicts.

He later met Trump, who also arrived in Egypt to attend the signing ceremony and met world leaders as he welcomed them.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz hailed the peace plan a “crucial step towards lasting peace in the Middle East”.

“Grateful to our co-hosts, President El Sisi and President Trump. We would not have seen this moment without President Trump’s outstanding leadership and unwavering commitment,” PM Shehbaz said on X.

“It took his single-minded pursuit of peace to end the needless killing and destruction,” he said.

PM Shehbaz added that the ceremony marked the “closing of a genocidal chapter, one that the international community must ensure is never repeated anywhere again”.

He said the “brave and resilient” Palestinian people deserve to live in a free Palestine, “with pre 1967 borders, with Al Quds Al Sharif as their capital city”.

Trump, along with Sisi, will chair the summit set to be attended by world leaders, including the head of the United Nations.

The gathering in the Red Sea resort town will bring together “leaders from more than 20 countries”, Sisi’s office had said. It will seek “to end the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance efforts to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East, and usher in a new era of regional security”.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni and Pedro Sanchez of Spain will also attend the summit. French President Emmanuel Macron and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will also travel to Sharm el-Sheikh, according to their offices.

The European Council will be represented by its president, Antonio Costa, a spokesperson said. Jordan’s King Abdullah II is also expected to attend, according to state media.

Israel and Hamas, however, will not attend the summit.

“No Israeli official will attend,” Shosh Bedrosian, a spokeswoman for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told AFP yesterday.

Similarly, Hamas confirmed it will not participate directly. Hossam Badran, a member of the Hamas political bureau, told AFP that the Palestinian group “will not be involved.” He noted that Hamas “acted principally through … Qatari and Egyptian mediators” during previous negotiations.