PTI’s Sohail Afridi elected KP chief minister in session marred by opposition walkout

PTI MPA Sohail Afridi on Monday was elected the new chief executive of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during an assembly session marred by the opposition’s walkout as well as despite uncertainty regarding the resignation of outgoing Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

KP Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati, who pushed ahead with the election despite the opposition walkout, announced that Maulana Lutfur Rehman of JUI-F, Sardar Shah Jehan Yousaf of the PML-N, and Arbab Zarak Khan of the PPP received zero votes.

He also noted that three members of the assembly were out of the country. He then announced that Afridi had won the election after securing 90 votes after which chants of his name began ringing out in the assembly hall.

Afridi had needed to secure at least 73 votes in the 145-strong KP Assembly to win the election.

Speaking in the assembly after his win was announced, Afridi said that he was grateful to party founder Imran Khan for choosing someone who was a mere worker, belonged to a middle-class family and did not have familial links to politics.

“And neither Bhutto, Zardari nor Sharif are attached to my name,” he thundered. He further said that he belonged to the tribal districts and was proud of his background.

He said that a particular mindset had prevailed about tribal districts and its people over the past 78 years. “This mindset dictates that the people of tribal areas are only there to die, that tribal areas should always be far behind.”

He further said that Imran was aware of the deprivation faced by the tribal districts.

“However many times I thank [Imran], it is not enough,” he said. He further said that the tribal districts were ecstatic over the decision to field him as the new chief minister, and were thanking Imran and the party.

“As is the vision of my leader Imran; one does not become a leader by writing Sharif or Bhutto or Zardari with their name,” he said.

Afridi also extended his gratitude to Gandapur, saying that no one in the party had ever hesitated when it came to making sacrifices. “Ali bhai, the grace with which you tendered your resignation … I laud you for that.”

Calling himself a “champion of politics of protest”, he said that he had nothing to lose. “No cars, no bungalows, no riches and no greed for the seat. The day my leader tells me to vacate the seat, I will kick it to the side.”

He also said that there were reports that Imran, who is currently incarcerated, was being shifted without consultation with his family and the party. “I make this announcement, that if he is shifted without consultation, we will jam the whole country.”

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan congratulated Afridi on winning the election.

“Thanks God all available MPAs voted. I hope the next step of taking oath takes place and transition completes smoothly. I pay strong tribute to the outgoing CM Ali Amin Gandapur. And I congratulate Afridi for his election,” he said.

PTI leader Omar Ayub also congratulated Afridi, saying: “Our struggle for ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ shall continue as per the vision and instructions of PM Imran Khan. Gratitude to former CM Ali Amin Khan Gandapur sahib for his unflinching support and efforts to make the transfer of power smooth.”

Opposition decries ‘unconstitutional procedure’; speaker pushes ahead

During the session, Leader of the Opposition Dr Ibadullah held up a copy of the Constitution and said: “According to this Constitution, the procedure is that first your resignation is accepted. Then the administration denotifies the cabinet.”

He said the cabinet had not been denotified and Gandapur’s resignation had not been accepted by the governor.

“In the presence of an existing chief minister, the election of a new chief minister is unconstitutional. So we will not become a part of this unconstitutional procedure,“ he asserted.

He also questioned the need for making the issue controversial. “If you already have the numbers, then why not wait a few days and have it be done constitutionally?”

He reiterated that the process was “unconstitutional” and said that the opposition was staging a walkout as “it did not want to be a part of this”. He then proceeded to walk out along with other members of the opposition.

Following the walkout, KP Assembly Speaker Swati said that Gandapur had sent his resignation to the governor twice and also announced the same in his speech.

“The point raised by the opposition leader, I give a ruling of the speaker to make it clear what the Constitution says: this is unconstitutional and in contravention of the law,” he said.

Swati said that while some people wished for Afridi to not become the new chief minister, the Constitution did not function according to people’s wishes.

“The chief minister of a province is a constitutional office holder in terms of Article 130. Clause eight of this article provides for tendering of resignation by the chief minister under his hand … I rule that an election for the post of chief minister of KP is being lawfully conducted in accordance with the Constitution and the rules of the assembly,” he said.

Swati said that the chief minister’s election would take place according to the schedule issued for the today.

Gandapur gives ‘advance congratulations’ to Afridi

At the outset of the session, Gandapur gave his “advance congratulations” to Afridi, the PTI’s pick for his replacement, as the treasury benches thumped their desks.

He assured them that the PTI’s fight for justice would continue under the leadership of party founder Imran Khan. He expressed pride at the fact that he had submitted his resignation on October 8 on the directives of Imran.

He also called for allowing the democratic process to continue and to refrain from putting any obstacles in this regard. He further said that everything he had done as the provincial chief executive was a part of record and could be examined.

“A government can only succeed, a province can only succeed if it is self sustainable. Unfortunately, when our government came into power, we only had enough money for salaries for 18 months. But I am proudly saying right now that we have Rs280 million in the treasury,” he said.

He further said that his government provided more than what it allocated under the Annual Development Programme. He stated that under Imran’s vision, he had provided funds to all constituencies.

“In the end, I would like to say that we have a movement, a struggle and that struggle is not limited to Imran Khan. The sacrifice that he is making right now, he is doing it for the good of the nation. We stand with him and will continue to do so,” he said.

He also called for addressing the challenges the province was facing, saying that the law and order situation was more important than engaging in a war of words.

“We have to move forward and focus on these challenges,” he said.

KP governor returns Gandapur’s resignation over ‘disparate’ signature

The controversy around the resignation of Gandapur took another turn on Sunday night after Governor Faisal Karim Kundi returned two separate letters submitted by the former over “disparate signatures” and summoned him on October 15 (Wednesday) to settle the matter.

In a post on social media platform X late night on Sunday, Kundi said that the chief minister’s resignation had been “returned with observation”.

He also shared a letter addressed to Gandapur, wherein he stated that two resignation letters had been received by the Governor House on October 8 and October 11, both of which had “disparate and unalike signatures”.

“Since I am out of city, and intend to return to Peshawar on the ever of October 15, therefore, you are advised to visit Governor House on October 15 at 3pm so that the authenticity of the alleged resignations could be verified and the matter is settled as per the mandate of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gandapur responded to Kundi’s post on X and said: “Finally, the resignation submitted on October 8, previously denied by the Governor Office, also acknowledged.”

He further stated that both resignations submitted by him bore his “authentic signatures”.

Resignation row

On October 8, Gandapur said he had resigned from his role as the provincial chief executive, while the party’s general secretary, Salman Akram Raja, confirmed that party founder Imran Khan directed Sohail Afridi to assume the CM’s role.

The letter, shared by Gandapur on X, was typed on his official letterhead and signed at the bottom. However, this initial resignation letter had apparently gotten lost in red tape, with the Governor’s House denying having ever received it.

On October 11, Kundi had stated that the Governor House had received a handwritten resignation letter from Gandapur. “After thorough scrutiny and legal formalities as per the constitution [and] relevant laws, subject resignation will be processed in due course of time,” he had added.

A day earlier, a parliamentary delegation of PTI had met Kundi at his residence in Islamabad. The delegation included Asad Qaiser, Atif Khan, Junaid Akbar and others.

PTI representatives had sought support from the PPP to ensure democratic values during the election for the chief minister. They said the PPP had always claimed that it gave value to the democratic norms.

Kundi had stated that Gandapur’s resignation would be accepted as per constitutional requirements. He had also stressed the need for joint efforts to ensure peace and the public services in the province.