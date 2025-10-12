E-Paper | October 12, 2025

Mehfil-i-Sukhan celebrates Urdu poetry

A Reporter Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 06:54am
Renowned poet Anwar Masood, Iftikhar Arif, Kishwar Naheed and others at Mehfil-e-Sukhan held at Serena Hotel in Islamabad late on Friday night. — White Star
Renowned poet Anwar Masood, Iftikhar Arif, Kishwar Naheed and others at Mehfil-e-Sukhan held at Serena Hotel in Islamabad late on Friday night. — White Star

ISLAMABAD: A local hotel celebrated the timeless art of Urdu poetry with its annual Mehfil-i-Sukhan, an evening that brought together Pakistan’s most distinguished poets and poetry enthusiasts.

The event celebrated the beauty and deep emotions of Urdu literature, highlighting how poetry connects people and brings hearts together beyond all boundaries.

The Mehfil featured an impressive lineup of acclaimed poets, including Anwar Masood, Kishwar Naheed, Iftikhar Arif, Anwar Shaoor, Abbas Tabish, Nusrat Siddiqui, Fazil Jameeli, Shakeel Jazib, Akbar Nasir, Ashfaq Nasir, Saima Aftab, Rehman Faris, Komal Joeya, and Sabbah Uddin, whose verses filled the evening with thought-provoking reflection.

Through Mehfil-i-Sukhan, Serena Hotels reaffirms its commitment to preserving and promoting Pakistan’s rich literary and cultural traditions.

The gathering not only showcased the enduring relevance of poetry but also emphasised how artistic expression continues to bridge cultures and generations.

As part of its Cultural Diplomacy Initiative, Serena Hotels continues to champion creative dialogue through literary festivals, art showcases, and musical evenings, maintaining its dedication to promoting the country’s cultural heritage and encouraging meaningful connections through the arts.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025

