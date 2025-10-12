Spanish embassy marks National Day with celebration of friendship, peace

ISLAMABAD: The Embassy of Spain on Friday night celebrated Spain’s National Day with a warm and lively reception attended by ministers, ambassadors and government officials.

The event, hosted by Spanish Ambassador José A de Ory, marked his fourth National Day celebration in Islamabad.

Welcoming the guests, Ambassador de Ory expressed heartfelt appreciation for Pakistan, recalling how the Spanish and Pakistani national anthems were beautifully performed on South Asian instruments, a symbolic gesture reflecting the friendship between the two nations.

He explained that October 12 marks Spain’s National Day in remembrance of 1492, when Christopher Columbus reached the Americas under the Crown of Castile, an event Spain commemorates as a moment of global connection.

The ambassador acknowledged his dedicated embassy team of both Spanish and Pakistani staff, appreciating their unity and hard work.

He also thanked Minister of Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb for attending the reception as chief guest. Reflecting on the rapidly changing world, the ambassador emphasised the importance of peace, human dignity, and the values enshrined in the United Nations Charter.

Reaffirming Spain’s commitment to human rights, gender equality, and environmental protection, he highlighted that Spain’s current government includes more women ministers than men.

De Ory also reiterated Spain’s strong support for peaceful resolutions to the conflicts in Ukraine and Palestine.

He welcomed the recent ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, calling it “a step towards lasting peace in the Middle East.”

Closing his address with warmth and humour, the ambassador invited guests to share Spanish tapas and drinks, ending the evening on a joyful note.

Earlier, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb appreciated the impressive renditions of the two national anthems by local artists on sitar and tabla.

The minister congratulated the government and people of Spain on their National Day.

He noted that the two countries share a rich history of diplomatic relations built on trust, respect, cooperation, and a commitment to global peace and development.

“We greatly value our relationship with Spain and strive to establish a comprehensive partnership in areas of trade, investment, security, education, migration, and labour mobility,” the minister said.

“In a volatile global and regional scenario, Pakistan looks to Spain as an important country which, given its long diplomatic tradition, can play the role of a peace builder,” he added.

Aurangzeb also said that Spain’s decision to formally recognise Palestine reflects its commitment to peace and justice.

“Trade and economic cooperation between our two countries holds immense potential,” he added.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025