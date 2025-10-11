6 cops martyred, 13 injured as forces repel terrorist attack on D.I. Khan police training centre: ISPR

Six policemen, including trainees, were martyred and 13 others — 12 policemen and a civilian — were injured in a terrorist attack on the Police Training School in Dera Ismail Khan district, which security forces and law enforcement personnel successfully repelled, the military’s media wing said on Saturday.

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on the night of October 10–11, assailants attempted to breach the perimeter of the Police Training School, but “their nefarious designs were swiftly foiled by the vigilant and resolute response of law enforcement personnel deployed on duty.”

In their desperation, the attackers rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the gate of the complex, the statement added.

“Displaying unwavering courage and professional excellence, police personnel engaged the intruders, eliminating three Khwarij belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al Khwarij, the ISPR said, using the state-designated term for the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

“While cornering the remaining two intruding Khwarij in a building complex, they were later neutralised by security forces in a deliberate clearance operation with precision,” the statement read.

The military’s media wing said that during the intense exchange of fire, six brave policemen, including trainees, “embraced martyrdom after putting up a heroic fight”, while 12 policemen and one civilian were injured.

“During this heinous attack, Khwarij attacked the mosque inside the school complex and not only desecrated the holy place of worship but also barbarically killed the imam [of] the masjid, an innocent civilian who was performing the duties of Imam at the school,” the statement read.

ISPR said the sanitisation operation is continuing in the area, and the perpetrators of the “heinous and cowardly act will be brought to justice.”

“The security forces, alongside law enforcement agencies of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain steadfast in their resolve to eradicate Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers and innocent civilians further strengthen our unwavering commitment to safeguarding our nation at all costs,” the statement said.

Earlier in the day, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had also issued a statement, saying that the police had repulsed the attack. At the time, officials had said that at least three terrorists, including a suicide bomber, were killed in retaliatory fire by police forces.

A report issued by the CTD, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, showed that seven cops were martyred while another 13 were injured in the incident. Dera Ismail Khan Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Hamid Siddiqui also confirmed the casualties to Dawn.com.

According to the CTD report, the attack took place at 8:30pm on Friday within the limits of the Shorkot Police Station.

“A National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) office near the training centre was also burnt down by terrorists,” Dera Ismail Khan AC told Dawn.com.

The initial attack left one police officer dead, the police statement said. It further said that militants then proceeded to enter the school and started firing with heavy weapons and hand grenades, adding that police forces “retaliated bravely” and the exchange of fire went on for about five hours.

“As soon as the news of the attack reached District Police Officer (DPO) Sahibzada Sajjad Ahmed, he rushed to the site with a heavy contingent of police,” the statement read.

Regional Police Officer Syed Ashfaq Anwar was present as well, it said, adding that police were then joined by security forces.

“The police and security forces jointly set an example of courage and bravery in the five-hour-long operation, killing five terrorists and recovering suicide jackets, explosives and ammunition from them,” as per the police statement.

The area has been cleared of the terrorists, and a search operation was underway, the statement said.

Lauding the efforts of the forces in thwarting the attack, KP Inspector General of Police (IG) Zulfiqar Hameed was quoted as saying, “The unparalleled bravery of the officers on the frontline has proven that the KP police is committed to eradicating terrorism.”

Announcing compensation for the martyred, he assured that “their sacrifices will not go in vain”. The KP IG also announced special rewards for all those who participated in the operation.

Recently, multiple areas of KP — including Bannu, Peshawar, Karak, Lakki Marwat and Bajaur — have seen a series of terrorist attacks, particularly targeting police personnel.

A senior army officer was martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the DI Khan a day ago. A cop was martyred in the district after a police checkpoint came under attack from multiple sides by terrorists late on Wednesday.

Last month, 13 terrorists were killed during an IBO in the district’s Daraban area.

According to reports compiled by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies and the Centre for Research and Security Studies, KP remained the most terrorism affected province last month, but also witnessed intensified counterterrorism actions. The province reported 45 attacks that killed 54 people and injured 49.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist attacks, especially in KP and Balochistan, predominantly targeting the police, law enforcement agencies’ personnel, and security forces. Attacks increased after the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan broke a ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022.