E-Paper | October 10, 2025

Army officer martyred in D.I. Khan

Our Correspondent Published October 10, 2025 Updated October 10, 2025 07:04am

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A senior army officer was martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Dera Ismail Khan district, the military’s me­dia wing said on Thursday.

A day after the army lost at least 11 personnel, including two officers, who were martyred in a shootout between forces and terrorists from the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in KP’s Orakzai district.

According to Inter-Ser­v­ices Public Relations (ISPR), security forces lau­n­ched a grand operation in the Tomani Ground area of Daraban Kalan tehsil on Wednesday night.

The action was launched on the basis of intelligence reports about the presence of members of “Fitna al Khawarij” — the term used by the state to refer to the TTP.

During the operation, security forces effectively engaged the terrorists, kil­l­ing seven “Indian-spons­ored Khawarij”, it added.

However, during the exchange of fire, 30-year-old Major Sibtain Haider, who hailed from Quetta, embraced martyrdom.

The ISPR said Maj Haider was a brave officer who fought gallantly, leading his troops from the front and paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists, the statement added.

Published in Dawn, October 10th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Frayed lives
10 Oct, 2025

Frayed lives

EVERY 43 seconds, somewhere in the world, a person takes their own life. On this World Mental Health Day, the need ...
Terror surge
Updated 10 Oct, 2025

Terror surge

AS Pakistan’s battle against militancy persists, a heavy toll is being extracted as the country continues to lose ...
A Pakistani’s ordeal
10 Oct, 2025

A Pakistani’s ordeal

THE warm welcome accorded to former senator Mushtaq Ahmed, who returned to Pakistan yesterday after an abortive yet...
Political upheaval
Updated 09 Oct, 2025

Political upheaval

A major decision has been taken rather abruptly, and few really seem to know why.
United against disaster
09 Oct, 2025

United against disaster

TWO decades after the 2005 earthquake that killed more than 80,000 people, Pakistan’s leaders have offered solemn...
Extortion racket
09 Oct, 2025

Extortion racket

THE menace of extortion has re-emerged in Karachi, with the megacity’s business community saying there has been an...