Army officer martyred in D.I. Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A senior army officer was martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Dera Ismail Khan district, the military’s me­dia wing said on Thursday.

A day after the army lost at least 11 personnel, including two officers, who were martyred in a shootout between forces and terrorists from the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in KP’s Orakzai district.

According to Inter-Ser­v­ices Public Relations (ISPR), security forces lau­n­ched a grand operation in the Tomani Ground area of Daraban Kalan tehsil on Wednesday night.

The action was launched on the basis of intelligence reports about the presence of members of “Fitna al Khawarij” — the term used by the state to refer to the TTP.

During the operation, security forces effectively engaged the terrorists, kil­l­ing seven “Indian-spons­ored Khawarij”, it added.

However, during the exchange of fire, 30-year-old Major Sibtain Haider, who hailed from Quetta, embraced martyrdom.

The ISPR said Maj Haider was a brave officer who fought gallantly, leading his troops from the front and paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists, the statement added.

Published in Dawn, October 10th, 2025