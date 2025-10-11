Book Review: Fact or Fake? The Truth About Survival Skills

Fact or Fake? The Truth About Survival Skills is an energetic, informative and visually engaging read that busts some of the biggest myths about survival in the wild.

It is part of an 11-volume book by Annabel Savery, an English writer specialising in children’s nonfiction. She has written on literally everything a kid wants to read, and her Fact or Fake? series is not different. There are books on science, history, space and even the human body, where one learns to distinguish between facts and misinformation.

The book is also enjoyable for adults, who will appreciate the myths being debunked. Over 80 truths in the 96-page book, the writer explores the difference between what we think we know about surviving in the wilderness and what science actually says.

The premise is simple yet highly effective. Each page presents a common survival claim — such as whether it’s safe to drink water from a cactus, if rubbing two sticks together can start a fire, or whether you can send an SOS signal through smoke.

For those who love books and adventure, every chapter becomes an exciting challenge to test what they really know about surviving in the wild. Whether you are underwater facing a shark, putting foot on lava, or are stuck at the International Space Station, the book has tips for you.

The writer unpacks the truth using clear explanations, expert insights and often surprising scientific evidence. The verdict at the end — “Fact,” “Fake,” or “Somewhere in Between” — adds a game-like element that makes the book both fun and educational. The writing style is brisk, friendly and filled with humour, encouraging us to think critically about what we see on TV or in online survival videos.

The book’s design also deserves praise. Packed with colourful illustrations, infographics and photos, each page explains logic visually. The layout is ideal for classroom discussions or independent reading, especially for curious minds who like to “learn by doing.”

What makes Fact or Fake? The Truth about Survival Skills stand out among other survival-themed books for its underlying message: survival isn’t just about skills — it’s about using your brain. An excellent mix of science, adventure and curiosity, the ‘easy-to-carry’ book not only entertains, but also empowers readers to question misinformation and think logically under pressure.

Published in Dawn, Young World, October 11th, 2025