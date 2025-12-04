E-Paper | December 04, 2025

CJP Yahya Afridi stresses citizen-centric justice system

Nasir Iqbal Published December 4, 2025 Updated December 4, 2025 08:27am
This photo shows Justice Yahya Afridi. — Photo courtesy: SC website
ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi on Wednesday reiterated judiciary’s firm commitment to building a citizen-centric, transparent, and equitable justice system.

CJP Afridi, who is also chairman of the National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee (NJPMC), also emphasised that the integration of modern technology was no longer optional but essential for delivering accessible and efficient justice across the country.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of a consultative workshop on “National E-Court Reform Agenda: Require­ments and Challenges”, held at the Federal Judicial Academy.

The event brought together Justice Muham­mad Ali Mazhar of the Supreme Court, the in­formation technology and telecommunication secretary, chairman of the Pakistan Digital Authority, secretaries of the National Com­mi­ssion on Status of Women and Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan, registrars of the Supreme Court and all high courts, IT experts and senior judicial officers from across the country to deliberate on the national digital transformation agenda for the judiciary.

CJP Afridi highlighted the pivotal role of the National Judicial Automation Committee (NJAC), chaired by Justice Mazhar, in spearheading the digital transformation of the judiciary. He noted that the NJAC, functioning under the NJPMC, provides the institutional backbone for harmonising digital initiatives across all courts in the country.

Earlier during the workshop, the registrars of high courts and members of the Pakistan Digital Authority presented detailed assessments of the existing technological landscape, digitisation progress, and the challenges faced by courts at various tiers.

Their presentations focused on establishing an integrated national e-court ecosystem, developing a unified digital master plan, and promoting interoperability among judicial institutions.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025

