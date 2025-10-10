Special force green-lit to protect dams

• PM Shehbaz warns facilitators of cross-border violence will not be spared; pays homage to martyred officers

• Federal cabinet ratifies Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement with Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Thursday approved the formation of a special force for the protection of major dams in the country, as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed the nation’s resolve to eradicate terrorism and said that the government and armed forces would take all measures to crush violence emanating from across the border.

“The meeting granted in-principle approval for legislation to establish a special security force for the protection of major dams and hydropower projects under Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda), said an official press release issued by the PM Office after the cabinet meeting, which was presided over by the prime minister.

The cabinet ratified recently inked the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. The meeting also paid tribute to the leaderships of both the countries.

The cabinet further approved the donation of 15 non-operational aircraft of the Department of Plant Protection to various institutions for educational, commemorative, and exhibition purposes. The remai­ning four operational aircraft will continue to be used by the department for anti-locust operations.

It was noted that previous attempts to auction these aircraft had been unsuccessful, leading to the decision to donate them instead.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, Prime Minister Shehbaz highlighted recent incidents in which army officers and soldiers embraced martyrdom while conducting operations against terrorists.

PM Shehbaz remarked that facilitators were providing shelter to terrorists coming from across the border, and warned that such elements would no longer be spared. “The situation had reached a critical point. The martyrs have drawn a line with their blood while defending their country, and this line cannot be crossed,” he said.

“The sacrifices of the martyrs will be remembered forever,” he asserted, adding that the country’s achievements on the economic and diplomatic fronts would mean nothing if terrorism was not eliminated.

Published in Dawn, October 10th, 2025