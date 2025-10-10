E-Paper | October 10, 2025

Naval chief concludes US visit

A Correspondent Published October 10, 2025 Updated October 10, 2025 08:07am
Image shows Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf. — Radio Pakistan

WASHINGTON: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf concluded his visit to the US on Friday, which aimed to foster better ties between the defence establishme­nts of the two countries.

Earlier in the week, the naval chief addressed a gathering of US scholars and think tank experts, offering Islamabad’s perspective on regional maritime and security challenges.

The naval chief’s visit adds a new dimension to Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach toward the United States in 2025, complementing earlier visits by the army chief, prime mi­­nister and other officials.

Last month, Prime Mi­­nister Shehbaz Sharif visited the White House, ac­­companied by Army Chief General Asim Munir, for wide-ranging talks with President Donald Trump.

This was General Mun­ir’s second meeting with the US president. In May, he was invited to lunch at the White House — an honour usually reserved for visiting heads of state or government.

Published in Dawn, October 10th, 2025

