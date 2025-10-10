Naval chief concludes US visit

WASHINGTON: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf concluded his visit to the US on Friday, which aimed to foster better ties between the defence establishments of the two countries.
Earlier in the week, the naval chief addressed a gathering of US scholars and think tank experts, offering Islamabad’s perspective on regional maritime and security challenges.
The naval chief’s visit adds a new dimension to Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach toward the United States in 2025, complementing earlier visits by the army chief, prime minister and other officials.
Last month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the White House, accompanied by Army Chief General Asim Munir, for wide-ranging talks with President Donald Trump.
This was General Munir’s second meeting with the US president. In May, he was invited to lunch at the White House — an honour usually reserved for visiting heads of state or government.
